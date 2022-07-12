Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
Prime Day is a great opportunity to finally buy that big ticket item that’s been on your wishlist for months or stock up on everyday essentials. No matter what you’re buying, if you need help finding the best Prime Day deals we’ve got you covered. But the shopping holiday is also the perfect time to take advantage of deals on sustainable products at Amazon so you can reduce your waste. Whether you snag some Swedish dishcloths to cut back on paper towel use or reusable silicone bags to replace plastic ones, there are plenty of ways you can make sustainable switches on Prime Day. Here are some of our favorites.
Best deals on sustainable products
Swap out your paper towels for this 10-pack of reusable, ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths.
Our favorite bidet attachment is now at an all-time low. You'll save toilet paper and get a better clean all at once.
Save big on the double-wall insulated Hydro Flask water bottle so you can stop buying plastic, single-use ones.
If you want to compost at home, check out this tumbling composter. It's got two baskets so you can have different batches going at once.
Stop using single-use plastic bags for your snacks and leftovers. These silicone bags are perfect for storage and are even dishwasher- and freezer-safe.
Switch to these reusable glass bottles for all your cleaning needs. No need to buy and toss away plastic bottle after plastic bottle.
All the plastic produce bags you've thrown away from the grocery store adds up, so instead use these cotton bags to pick up your produce.
Throw these in your car so you'll always have some tote bags with you when you're shopping.
Plastic toothbrushes can stay in the landfill for decades. Switch to a compostable one like these, which are made from bamboo.
This insulated water bottle will keep your water cold for hours and has a straw lid for easy drinking on the go.
Keep your food fresh without plastic cling wrap with this replacement that uses beeswax instead.
Sponges shed microplastics every time you use them. Instead use these bamboo brushes when you wash your dishes.
Making coffee with pods produces a lot of waste. Switch to a trash-free method like a French press, just remember to compost your grounds once you're done brewing.
You won't have to throw away any more plastic shampoo bottles when you make the switch to shampoo bars.