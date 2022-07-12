CNN

Prime Day is a great opportunity to finally buy that big ticket item that’s been on your wishlist for months or stock up on everyday essentials. No matter what you’re buying, if you need help finding the best Prime Day deals we’ve got you covered. But the shopping holiday is also the perfect time to take advantage of deals on sustainable products at Amazon so you can reduce your waste. Whether you snag some Swedish dishcloths to cut back on paper towel use or reusable silicone bags to replace plastic ones, there are plenty of ways you can make sustainable switches on Prime Day. Here are some of our favorites.

Best deals on sustainable products

CFQ Swedish Dishcloths Cellulose Sponge Cloths for Kitchen
Amazon

Swap out your paper towels for this 10-pack of reusable, ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths.

$15.95 $11.96 at Amazon
Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment
Hello Tushy

Our favorite bidet attachment is now at an all-time low. You'll save toilet paper and get a better clean all at once.

$109 $69 at Amaon
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap
Amazon

Save big on the double-wall insulated Hydro Flask water bottle so you can stop buying plastic, single-use ones.

$44.95 $27.41 at Amazon
Red Factor Premium Compost Bin for Kitchen Countertop
Amazon

Composting is one of the best things you can do to reduce your environmental impact. Throw your food scraps in this bin, then drop them off at your local composting site or try it yourself.

$44.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Vivosun Outdoor Tumbling Composter Dual Rotating Batch Compost Bin
Amazon

If you want to compost at home, check out this tumbling composter. It's got two baskets so you can have different batches going at once.

$109.99 $84.99 at Amazon
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Bundle 4-Pack
Amazon

Stop using single-use plastic bags for your snacks and leftovers. These silicone bags are perfect for storage and are even dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

$63.99 $44.79 at Amazon
Blueland Clean Home Kit
Amazon

Switch to these reusable glass bottles for all your cleaning needs. No need to buy and toss away plastic bottle after plastic bottle.

$35.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Neolino Reusable Produce Bags
Amazon

All the plastic produce bags you've thrown away from the grocery store adds up, so instead use these cotton bags to pick up your produce.

$14.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Topdesign 5-Pack Economical Cotton Tote Bag
Amazon

Throw these in your car so you'll always have some tote bags with you when you're shopping.

$14.99 $9.59 at Amazon
Vivago Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes 10-Pack
Amazon

Plastic toothbrushes can stay in the landfill for decades. Switch to a compostable one like these, which are made from bamboo.

$9.98 $7.98 at Amazon
Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Amazon

This insulated water bottle will keep your water cold for hours and has a straw lid for easy drinking on the go.

$34.99 $22.49 at Amazon
Bytime Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap 8-Pack
Amazon

Keep your food fresh without plastic cling wrap with this replacement that uses beeswax instead.

$14.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Songtaste 2-Pack Kitchen Dish Brush
Amazon

Sponges shed microplastics every time you use them. Instead use these bamboo brushes when you wash your dishes.

$12.99 $7.00 at Amazon
Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon

Making coffee with pods produces a lot of waste. Switch to a trash-free method like a French press, just remember to compost your grounds once you're done brewing.

$55 $33.99 at Amazon
JR Liggett's All-Natural Shampoo Bar
Amazon

You won't have to throw away any more plastic shampoo bottles when you make the switch to shampoo bars.

$26.99 $21.59 at Amazon