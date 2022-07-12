CNN

Summer is in full swing. Whether that means barbecues with friends, spending time by your favorite watering hole, road-tripping with family or just relaxing beachside, it’s one of the best times of the year for good reason.

If you’re interested in sprucing up your summer gear, look no further than these Prime Day deals. We’ve scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day deals on summer essentials — read on for the deals you can’t miss.

Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do in the summer heat. These stainless steel water bottles from Hydro Cell have more than 41,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and are available for less than $20 each this Prime Day.

$23.99 $19.19 at Amazon
East Oak 4-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
If your outdoor decor needs a refresh, consider this four-piece set from East Oak, which is available for nearly $130 off. The set comes with one two-seat sofa, two single seats and a coffee table with a tempered glass top.

$629.99 $503.99 at Amazon
Intex Candy Zone Inflatable Play Center
Keep the kids occupied this summer with this sweet take on a pool. The set includes a waterslide, two lollipops and six balls for hours of endless summer fun.

$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Char-Broil 463673519 Performance Series 2-Burner Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill
If you need to boost your grill game, look no further than this two-burner gas grill from Char-Broil. It's got 300 square inches of primary grilling space plus an additional 100 square inches on a swing-away rack.

$319.99 $287.99 at Amazon
OlarHike 25-Piece Grill Accessory Set
Take the grill by storm this summer with this essential accessory kit. It comes with 25 pieces, including tongs, corn holders, a grill cleaning brush and much more. Best of all, it comes in an easy-to-carry case.

$49.99 $31.44 at Amazon
Furtalk Women's Beach Sun Straw Hat
Under the strong summer sun, it's important to keep your skin protected. This straw hat offers UPF50 sun protection and comes in 10 color options.

$35.99 $18.69 at Amazon
Sun Joe Max Electric High Pressure Washer
The summer season calls for power washing. This affordable option for less than $100 is a surefire way to keep everything clean from your deck to your RV, car and more.

$159 $99 at Amazon
Sky Organics Organic Bug Spray
Stay bug bite-free this summer with this organic bug spray from Sky Organics. It's made without DEET, alcohol and other harsh additives.

$19.95 $9.06 at Amazon
Bulex Mesh Beach Tote Bag With Zipper and Pockets
This extra-large beach bag can fit everything you could want to bring to a day out by the sea. It can fit towels for up to five people, as well as all the swimming accessories and beach toys you might want to bring.

$26.99 $17.59 at Amazon
Intex Watermelon Inflatable Island
Whether you're headed to the pool, a lake or even the sea, what better way to relax than with a floating device? Better yet, one that looks like a watermelon.

$28.45 $18.99 at Amazon
EGO Power+ LM2130SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Select Cut Lawn Mower
We love this electric lawn mower because, well, it's so great at cutting grass. While it's electric, it carries enough power to mow a standard-sized lawn.

$549.99 $417.74 at Amazon
Pelonis 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan With Aromatherapy Diffuser
Staying cool is the name of the game in the scorching summer temperatures. This 42-inch oscillating tower fan has five speed settings and three modes and will help keep you comfortable.

$84.99 $67.99 at Amazon
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag
We love Stasher bags — especially in the summer. Pack them up with some snacks that you'll want to munch on, wash them out at the end of the day and reuse the following day.

$12.99 $9.09 at Amazon
Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool
If the sweltering temperatures have you wishing you had a pool, fret no more. This inflatable pool is the perfect solution for keeping cool even on the hottest days.

$39.99 $25.99 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel, 2-Pack
Available in 11 different color options, this set of two towels in the Amazon Basics line is great for days by the pool or beach.

$24.59 $16.10 at Amazon
Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50
Use Prime Day to stock up on summer essentials like sunscreen, too. This three-pack of SPF 50 sunscreen from Coppertone is a solid option.

$26.55 $17.93 at Amazon
VersionTech Mini Handheld Fan
If you're on the move this summer, consider a handheld fan to take with you. This three-speed option is rechargeable via USB.

$19.99 $12.59 at Amazon