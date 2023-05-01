The best gaming headsets come with a variety of features that go beyond just pumping out sound, and one of the handiest features you’ll find is a low-latency, wireless connection. Normally, that can come at a considerable premium, but SteelSeries’ Arctis 7X headset is bringing it for just $100 after a $50 discount through its online store.

SteelSeries Arctis 7X SteelSeries With this discounted SteelSeries headset, you can enjoy great gaming audio over a wireless connection that works across many platforms. $150 $100 at SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 7X offers wireless connectivity to a wide variety of platforms using a USB-C dongle. While the “X” in the name indicates that it’s meant for Xbox, it can also work with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices. That’s flexibility a lot of wireless gaming headsets don’t offer, even more expensive options. The headset also offers a 24-hour runtime on a charge, so you won’t have to worry about constantly needing to plug in the headset and defeat the purpose of going wireless.

The Arctis 7X delivers impactful sound and works quite well for communicating with teammates through its ClearCast microphone. Finding the right balance between audio coming from the game and communication from your teammates can be difficult, but with SteelSeries’ ChatMix dial, a quick spin of the dial on the ear cup can turn up the game and turn down teammates or vice versa. The mic retracts into the headset, making it more portable. Getting such a versatile headset is always great, but getting it with a sizable discount is even better.