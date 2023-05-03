We’ve tested our fair share of gaming keyboards and know what it takes for one to be truly great. The SteelSeries Apex 3 hits a lot of the right notes at a price that’s more accessible than a lot of the competition, and a current $15 discount on Amazon brings it to its lowest price ever.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro proved our favorite gaming keyboard in testing, but the SteelSeries Apex 3 borrows a lot of its best aspects and packages them into a device that costs a quarter the price. You’re still getting a full-size, well-built keyboard, and you’re even getting water resistance in this model to help it survive a spill.

The SteelSeries Apex 3 provides stylish lighting with ten RB zones you can set up to your taste. It may not have full N-key rollover, but it will register up to 24 inputs together. Though it uses membrane keyswitches, it has an advantage when it comes to noise in that there is almost none. These keys are incredibly quiet. SteelSeries tops things off with a magnetic wrist rest, special cable routing underneath the frame, and handy media controls for a keyboard that’s no slouch.