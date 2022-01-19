After a year-plus of working from home for many, sitting on the sofa or on a kitchen table chair just isn’t cutting it anymore. Getting an office chair can help your body feel way better, thanks to an ergonomic, supportive design — but all are not created equal (some, for example, look great on the ’gram but don’t actually do anything to support you while you sit for multiple hours).

Steelcase’s Series 1 Office Chair is our top pick for the best office chair after extensive testing: It’s super customizable and ultra comfortable too, and right now it’s on sale at Amazon.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair Amazon The Steelcase Series 1 stood out in our comprehensive test as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market, beating out chairs double the price — making it the best bang for the buck. $492 $384.93 at Amazon

At the moment, the sale price is $384.93 for the chair in purple compared to its usual $492 price tag, making now a great time to buy. Yes, it’s still not cheap, but here’s our thinking: If you sit in an office chair just as long most days as you sleep on a mattress, it’s worth investing in something that’s going to feel comfortable for you.

This chair’s design is made to be comfortable and supportive all day long, and it does so at a level far above its price point; plus, it responds automatically when you recline to provide just the right amount of resistance.

Shop the deal before the sale ends over on Amazon, and read more about why it’s our top pick here.