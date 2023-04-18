If you’ve been searching for reusable, multi-use kitchen bags to replace Ziploc bags, Stasher has you covered. With all products marked 25% off until the end of April, you can celebrate Earth Day by lessening — if not nearly eradicating — your single-use plastic waste with these silicone bags at a bargain price.

With 5% of the proceeds going to 1% for the Planet, Stasher’s Earth Month Sale discount applies to everything on their site, whether you want to start off with just one or go all in with a bundle. They come in a range of colors and sizes, including snack, sandwich and half gallon. There’s even a “go bag” with a carabiner attached for easy transportation, and leak-proof bowls that vary in capacity from one to six cups.

Take it from editors here at Underscored: These BPA, BPS and phthalate-free bags are seriously game-changing. From dishwashing them to microwaving them, we tried it all, and they more than held up. We found the bags to be extremely tools for kitchen prep, storage and snacking — not to mention, you can boil them or even put them in the oven without the risk of plastics or chemicals getting on your food. So no matter if you want to freeze leftovers or pop popcorn in the microwave, these all-purpose bags offer vast possibilities.

Sure, compared to Ziplocs, Stasher leans a little bit more on the pricey side — the standard sandwich bag is on sale for $10 — but it saves you money in the long run. Further, if you accidentally break them or need to replace them after quite a bit of use, you can send them back to Stasher to be recycled.

With Earth Day just days away, now is the perfect time to shop Stasher’s bags and bowls. The sale ends in just over a week, so don’t wait too long to make the sustainable switch. Check out our favorite picks below, then shop the entire sale at Stasher.