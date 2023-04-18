If you’ve been searching for reusable, multi-use kitchen bags to replace Ziploc bags, Stasher has you covered. With all products marked 25% off until the end of April, you can celebrate Earth Day by lessening — if not nearly eradicating — your single-use plastic waste with these silicone bags at a bargain price.
With 5% of the proceeds going to 1% for the Planet, Stasher’s Earth Month Sale discount applies to everything on their site, whether you want to start off with just one or go all in with a bundle. They come in a range of colors and sizes, including snack, sandwich and half gallon. There’s even a “go bag” with a carabiner attached for easy transportation, and leak-proof bowls that vary in capacity from one to six cups.
Take it from editors here at Underscored: These BPA, BPS and phthalate-free bags are seriously game-changing. From dishwashing them to microwaving them, we tried it all, and they more than held up. We found the bags to be extremely tools for kitchen prep, storage and snacking — not to mention, you can boil them or even put them in the oven without the risk of plastics or chemicals getting on your food. So no matter if you want to freeze leftovers or pop popcorn in the microwave, these all-purpose bags offer vast possibilities.
Sure, compared to Ziplocs, Stasher leans a little bit more on the pricey side — the standard sandwich bag is on sale for $10 — but it saves you money in the long run. Further, if you accidentally break them or need to replace them after quite a bit of use, you can send them back to Stasher to be recycled.
With Earth Day just days away, now is the perfect time to shop Stasher’s bags and bowls. The sale ends in just over a week, so don’t wait too long to make the sustainable switch. Check out our favorite picks below, then shop the entire sale at Stasher.
The Sandwich Bag comes in over 30 colors, from coral to aqua, and boasts five stars with over 2000 reviews. “Stasher bags are a perfect little way to go a bit more green,” one reviewer writes. “They work well for my morning bagel, but I’ve also used them on vacation and in my woodworking shop!”
The Stand-Up bags are perfect for snacking and popping popcorn in the microwave without worrying they’ll tip over and spill.
If you want to go all in and get an even better deal, Stasher offers an extra 5% off bundles of various quantities — you can use them for meal prepping, packing lunches or even as an extra-secure makeup bag.
Including three sandwich and two snack-size bags, this bundle is perfect for taking your lunch on the go — plus, you can grab an assortment of soft hues.
If you’re looking for more structure instead of a flexible bag, this durable bowl is sure to fit your storage and serving needs.