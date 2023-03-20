REI’s member sale is on right now, and if you’re part of the program, that means you can take 50% off camping gear, 20% off one of a ton of full-price items and an extra 20% off one of the REI Outlet’s already discounted items. One of the top picks to shop right now? The internet-famous Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is just $36 for REI members — the first discount we’ve seen on the viral drinkware.

The tumbler is a massive 40 ounces that’ll hold the majority of a day’s worth of water. The insulation will keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold for hours, and you can drink from it in any way that works best with your bev, thanks to a FlowState screw-on lid that has three positions: a full-cover top for walking and driving, a straw opening and a regular opening for sipping. Plus, it’s narrow base fits in car cup holders, and handy ergonomic handle makes for easy toting.

There are currently 10 colors still in stock, which, given the cup’s popularity, is somewhat of a miracle (Stanley’s own site, as well as Target, is often completely sold out). Once you’ve picked out your color — whether it’s a soft pink, the new jade and citron, black, white or one of several grays — head to the checkout and type in the discount code MEMBER23 to snag the deal.

Tempted, but not sure about paying to sign up for REI’s membership? Unlike other stores that make you subscribe to a membership monthly or annually, REI’s membership is good for life — so if you plan on spending more than $30 over the course of your lifetime with REI, it’s worthwhile to join. (It’s actually more than a membership; you’ll also get free U.S. shipping, exclusive savings on bike and snow services and experiences, access to local events and much more).

Head over to REI to shop the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler before your favorite color is sold out (as it often happens) — or before the sale ends March 27.