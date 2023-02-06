The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. But this best-in-class noise cancellation and superb audio doesn’t come cheap — the Sony WH-1000XM5 regularly go for a pricey $400.

Right now, however, these high-end headphones are on sale matching the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. We’ve only seen a single lower price, which required a limited-time discount code.

Sony’s latest flagship wireless headphones bring some notable refinements to noise cancellation, call quality and charging speed, all packed into a sleeker frame that’s a joy to wear for days on end. You’ll also get stellar battery life, with enough juice to endure a weekend trip or multiple days in the office on a single charge.