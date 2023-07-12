Sony is at the top of its game recently when it comes to quality, wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a powerful set of cans in their own right, and they only get better when you turn to them to block out external sound. It’s no wonder they’ve managed to earn our top ranking for over-ear headphones. All that quality comes at a cost though, with a usual price tag of $400. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day has you covered. A solid 18% discount brings the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones down to $328 — that’s an all-time low price. For the price, you’re getting headphones that can run for 30 hours on a single charge. When that battery runs low, you can re-up in just three minutes for three hours worth of playback. Multi-point connectivity lets you easily pair the headset with your phone and a laptop or tablet and switch between devices. That all comes in a package that weighs just 0.55 pounds for easy toting and comfort where it sits on your head.