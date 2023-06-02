Sonos speakers have long stood out as some of the more impressive options on the market not only for their impactful sound but also for their clever connectivity. While most home theater sound systems require a lot of wiring, Sonos setups link together wirelessly, allowing for simple surround and multi-room setups.

While Sonos speakers come at a premium, the company is currently offering a substantial discount of up to 25% off a great many of its products through June 18. Whether you’re looking for a couple extra speakers to add to your system, trying to build out a full home theater or aiming to pick up a new portable speaker, these discounts can help you shave off hundreds of dollars from the price you pay. Here are a few highlights from Sonos’s deals: