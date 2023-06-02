Sonos speakers have long stood out as some of the more impressive options on the market not only for their impactful sound but also for their clever connectivity. While most home theater sound systems require a lot of wiring, Sonos setups link together wirelessly, allowing for simple surround and multi-room setups.
While Sonos speakers come at a premium, the company is currently offering a substantial discount of up to 25% off a great many of its products through June 18. Whether you’re looking for a couple extra speakers to add to your system, trying to build out a full home theater or aiming to pick up a new portable speaker, these discounts can help you shave off hundreds of dollars from the price you pay. Here are a few highlights from Sonos’s deals:
The Sonos Arc soundbar and a pair of Era 100 speakers combine to make a brilliant surround sound setup that’s now $180 off
Fill a small space with big sound with this bundle, which pairs the mini Sonos Beam soundbar with a Sub Mini for fuller range.
We love the Sonos Roam, but one thing holding it back was its price. With this discount, it’s now cheaper than the Roam SL at MSRP, which was already quite a steal.
Sonos’s most affordable soundbar gets even cheaper with this deal. It may be compact, but it still pumps the jams — just be sure you have optical audio output on your TV.