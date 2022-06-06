In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score two of their popular portable speakers at 20% off. The Roam is both a super-versatile Bluetooth speaker and a full-featured Sonos satellite, so it fits into your home multi-speaker setup and lets you bring your music on the go. The Move is a sturdy, water-resistant portable option boasting robust sound.

You’ll need the free Sonos app to set up and control the devices. The app allows you to create groups of speakers, playing the same music in different rooms, or you can play different songs on each unit. The app also lets you adjust the sound to best match what you like to hear. If you prefer, you can use Apple’s AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect to play tunes on the speakers instead of going through the Sonos app.

Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality throughout the line, and they’re easier to set up and use than most multiroom systems. But they aren’t cheap — so take advantage of these rare discounts. Right now, the Move is $319 and the Roam is $144 — still an investment, but definitely a worthwhile one, in our opinion.

​​The Sonos Roam, which is our upgrade pick for best Bluetooth speaker, delivers the sound quality you expect from Sonos with the benefits of an on-the-go package. It’s waterproof and can handle bumps without breaking. Its 10-hour battery life isn’t as good as some Bluetooth speakers, such as the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (15 hours), but it should be enough to get you through the party.

The Roam’s flexibility is what sets it apart. You can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so when you’re home it can be part of your larger Sonos system, but you’re not limited when you want to venture out. Its ruggedness makes it a good fit as a bathroom or kitchen speaker, which you can then take with you when you hit the road.

The Move performs well, and it should, because it’s a $399 speaker. Sure, you could spend $199 on a Sonos One and likely be very happy. For another $200, though, you’re getting a speaker that can move around your home, provide some ambiance during a BBQ on your back patio or keep the kids singing in unison while they run around the campsite. For some, the price difference is very much worth it.

We love being able to carry it with us to the garage, the extra bedroom or the porch. Forgoing the need to unplug a corded Sonos, plug it back in, wait for it to connect to Wi-Fi, then start playing music is incredibly convenient. The Move just keeps playing.