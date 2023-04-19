Solo Stove
Solo Stove

Solo Stove’s smokeless pits are perfect for patio season: They give you all the goodness of having a fire without the issue of getting in your eyes (or lungs), plus they’re portable, so you can take them with you on camping trips or to a weekend gathering with friends. Right now you can pick up the largest model on Woot! for 56% off the usual price — that’s almost $200 off.

Lowest Price
Solo Stove Ranger 1.0
Nordstrom Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Nordstrom

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. Right now you can score a whopping 56% off the Solo Stove Ranger 1.0. 

$350 $155 at Woot!

The Solo Stove Ranger 1.0 is perfect if you want to use your fire pit on a large patio or in the backyard with groups of friends or family. And while it’s not the latest 2.0 version, the deal is frankly incredible — plus, it still has everything you need for a good time.

The deal includes a stand so you don’t burn what’s beneath the Ranger with the heat, making it safe for grass, sand, wood, composite and PVC decking. It’s smartly designed, with features like a flame ring to keep the flames centered and even and a secondary burn to keep the smoke at a minimum. This one has a removable ash pan to make cleanup easy too.

There’s a limit of three per customer, but with this kind of deal, there’s a good chance they’ll go fast. Shop it at Woot! while it’s still in stock.