Solo Stove’s smokeless pits are perfect for patio season: They give you all the goodness of having a fire without the issue of getting in your eyes (or lungs), plus they’re portable, so you can take them with you on camping trips or to a weekend gathering with friends. Right now you can pick up the largest model on Woot! for 56% off the usual price — that’s almost $200 off.

Lowest Price Solo Stove Ranger 1.0 Nordstrom Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. Right now you can score a whopping 56% off the Solo Stove Ranger 1.0. $350 $155 at Woot!

The Solo Stove Ranger 1.0 is perfect if you want to use your fire pit on a large patio or in the backyard with groups of friends or family. And while it’s not the latest 2.0 version, the deal is frankly incredible — plus, it still has everything you need for a good time.

The deal includes a stand so you don’t burn what’s beneath the Ranger with the heat, making it safe for grass, sand, wood, composite and PVC decking. It’s smartly designed, with features like a flame ring to keep the flames centered and even and a secondary burn to keep the smoke at a minimum. This one has a removable ash pan to make cleanup easy too.

There’s a limit of three per customer, but with this kind of deal, there’s a good chance they’ll go fast. Shop it at Woot! while it’s still in stock.