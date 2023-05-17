Solo Stove
Just in time for Memorial Day barbecues, Solo Stove is having a huge sale to officially kick off the start of outdoor living season. Now through June 4, shop 45% off its fire pits and bundles — plus find mega discounts on the Pi Pizza Oven, patio heater and a ton of must-have accessories.

On top of all the deals, you’ll score a free Mesa tabletop model free with the purchase of any firepit bundle.

Read on for five of our favorite picks and then shop the whole Solo Stove Memorial Day sale.

Editor Favorite
Yukon 2.0 and Stand
Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

The largest offering from Solo Stove’s collection, this bonfire is perfect for gathering with large groups or bigger families. This version comes with the 2.0’s updated removable ash pan and a stand so you can place it on most surfaces.

Read our review
$850 $510 at Solo Stove
Fire Pit Surround
Solo Stove Fire Pit Surround
Solo Stove

This fire pit accessory is a great call when it comes to safety: It creates a nice wall between the heat and unpredictable actors like pets and children. 

$450 $345 at Solo Stove
Pi Pizza Oven
solo stove pi pc.jpg
Solo

Turn out pizzeria-quality pizza from the comfort of your backyard with this easy-to-use wood-fired or propane-powered pizza oven. 

$625 $440 at Solo Stove
Tower Patio Heater
solo stove tower patio heater launch
Solo Stove

If balmy isn’t quite the word to describe your local weather, this heater will keep the chill edge off spring’s evening breezes. It’s fueled by wood pellets, not propane, too.  

$1,000 $700 at Solo Stove
Premium Wood Fuel Pellets (4-Pack)
Premium Wood Fuel Pellets (4-Pack)
Solo Stove

The fuel that does the most when it comes to your Solo Stove fire pits and patio heaters, these pellets are crafted for maximum blaze, minimum smoke. 

$60 $40 at Solo Stove
Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

The most portable of the Solo Stoves, the Ranger is perfect for taking with you on camping trips or vacations, thanks to its smaller size. This bundle contains the updated version with removable ash pan and Ranger-sized versions of the other equipment you need to get going. 

$615 $320 at Solo Stove