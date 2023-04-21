The weather is warming up, and the sun’s back out — making it perfect patio weather. And while the nights are still cool and camping season is still gearing up, Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are great for gathering around in the evenings. You can roast marshmallows without having to worry about smoke in your eyes (or lungs), and their bundles come with everything you need to get going (think case, stand and lid).

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer, and ight now you can score up to 45% off fire pit bundles (including the updated 2.0s) during a flash sale that lasts through the weekend. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves, all complete with their respective accessories.

Check out some of our picks below, then shop Solo Stove’s sale, happening now through the weekend.