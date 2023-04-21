The weather is warming up, and the sun’s back out — making it perfect patio weather. And while the nights are still cool and camping season is still gearing up, Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are great for gathering around in the evenings. You can roast marshmallows without having to worry about smoke in your eyes (or lungs), and their bundles come with everything you need to get going (think case, stand and lid).
Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer, and ight now you can score up to 45% off fire pit bundles (including the updated 2.0s) during a flash sale that lasts through the weekend. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves, all complete with their respective accessories.
Check out some of our picks below, then shop Solo Stove’s sale, happening now through the weekend.
Solo Stove’s backyard-suited fire pit is all kitted out in this essential bundle, which includes the redesigned Solo Stove. It also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan to make cleanup easier, a shield to keep embers from popping out, a lid, a cover, a stand and a carry case.
The biggest of Solo’s offerings, this party-ready bonfire is a great addition to gatherings, family events and more. It’s the previous version of the Solo Stove, so while you won’t get the removable ash pan, you’ll save a ton of money.
The most portable of the Solo Stoves, the Ranger is perfect for taking with you on camping trips or vacations, thanks to its smaller size. This bundle contains the updated version with removable ash pan and Ranger-sized versions of the other equipment you need to get going.
The previous model of Solo’s great-for-the-yard fire pit is also on sale in bundle form, complete with case, cover, stand, shield and more — you’ll just be missing the ash pan.
The upgraded version of the Yukon is also in this sale — for just $30 more than the 1.0. Is that worth an easy ash clean-up job? It’s yours to decide; we’re just the messenger.