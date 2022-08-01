Solo Stove has been a leader in smokeless fire pits and stoves for a while now — with a range of sizes available, they’re perfect for camping or in the backyard. Recently, the brand also expanded its offerings, with the recent release of pizza ovens in March and five colorways last October designed to complement your patio decor. Now Solo Stove just stepped up its game even more with the updated Fire Pit 2.0, which promises to be even better than its predecessors.

The new Fire Pit 2.0 comes in each of Solo’s three sizes, and they’re all currently on sale. There’s the compact Ranger 2.0 (now $229.99, originally $299.99), the midsize yet portable Bonfire 2.0 (now $249.99, originally $399.99) and the patio-size Yukon 2.0 (now $459.99, originally $749.99).

Solo Stove Solo Stove

The improvements to the original design mark the first update since the original 2016 Kickstarter launch, and the biggest change is one customers asked for most. The fire pits now feature a removable ash pan, meaning you no longer have to pick up the unit and turn it over to empty it out, making s’mores under some starlight way more enjoyable on the cleanup side of things. Everything else is pretty much the fire pit you already know and love (so the accessories work with all models too).

Shop all the new Fire Pit 2.0 models now at solostove.com.