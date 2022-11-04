As the temps drop, we’re still not ready to give up our outdoor time — and that’s where Solo Stove’s incredible sale comes into play. There are huge discounts on all shapes and sizes of the company’s smokeless fire pits, its patio heater and even its bestselling pizza oven, so you can stay warm and well fed all winter long.
Right now you can take up to 45% off fire pits and fire pit bundles, up to 35% off fire pit accessories like the brand-new Surround barrier for safety, up to 30% off camp stoves and more. All these discounts mean it’s easier than ever to get a warm, toasty fire going well into the plummeting temperatures.
Solo Stove has said these are the lowest prices of the year, so shop our picks from the sale below and cozy up for the cold season ahead.
Gather around Solo’s largest smokeless fire pit anywhere you please, thanks to this bundle that includes the huge bonfire, plus a stand to keep it off the grass or wooden patio below.
This stand lets you take your Solo Stove (Bonfire edition) into the yard or onto the deck — no need to worry about flammable ground below.
Don’t let blustery winds get in the way of a good time with this aluminum windscreen, which keeps the gusts away when you’re getting your marshmallows to the perfect campfire-golden shade.
Cook up a pizza in your backyard with Solo Stove’s pizza oven, which is about as close to Italy as you can get without dismantling a Neapolitan pizza oven brick by brick. Choose from wood or wood-and-gas options to get the crispy, chewy crust you want (and, frankly, deserve).
Want all the heat without a bonfire? Enter Solo’s Tower Patio Heater, which is here for all your outdoor entertaining this season. It ships closer to Christmas, but it’s worth the wait, thanks to the warm heat radiating out from it.
This super-large Solo Stove was made for gatherings, and the updated 2.0 version has a super-easy-to-clean ash pan too.
This teeny tiny tabletop Solo Stove packs a punch for its size — and you can choose from a variety of colors for this super-portable, still smokeless bonfire too.