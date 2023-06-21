Solo Stove has all the fiery essentials you need for a backyard gathering, whether you’re having friends over for a Saturday barbecue or just want to chill out on a Sunday with your family. Right now, things just got even better over at their site with deals up to 50% off Solo Stove fire pits, pizza ovens and a ton of useful accessories to set up the perfect smokeless fire situation.

Read on for six of our favorite picks and then shop the whole Solo Stove 4th of July sale online now.

Sticks 30% off Solo Stove Roasting Sticks Solo If you’re going to be roasting and toasting, you’re going to need some skewers to hold the cooking goods. These five-star-rated metal sticks are made from stainless steel (easy cleaning) and roll up handily and safely in their own case. $100 $70 at Solo Stove