Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter
Here at Underscored, we’re all about affordable gadgets that make a big difference in everyday life. The Slice Micro Ceramic Blade — a favorite amongst our editors — certainly fits the bill, and right now it’s on sale for just $6 at Amazon.

This safety cutter makes easy work out of everything from opening packages to cutting coupons to crafting collages. Combining a rubberized non-slip grip with a tiny (yet mighty) ceramic blade, the Slice is a worthwhile addition to any home toolkit. If you’re a frequent online shopper, the Slice streamlines the unpacking process, gliding through tape and other materials with ease.

Right now, the Slice Micro Ceramic Blade is just $6, matching its lowest-ever price. With a nice discount and virtually endless uses, grabbing one of these little guys is a no-brainer.

The Slice blade is the rare everyday tool that’s as versatile as it is affordable. Grab it now at over 30% off.

$9 $6 at Amazon