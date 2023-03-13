This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

It’s Sleep Week, and we’re happy to take any excuse we can to celebrate the greatest six to 10 hours of our day — even if we’re unconscious during them. Hence why we’ve rounded up exclusive deals (and a few other non-exclusive, sleep-centric sales that are happening now) on everything you need for a good night’s sleep, from memory-foam mattresses to silk pillowcases, comforters to pajamas.

Whether you’re a hot sleeper searching for breathable bedding or looking to snuggle in something cozy, you’ll be counting sheep for less thanks to deals from brands like Casper, Brooklinen, Lunya and more.

Most of the sales require the code CNNSLEEP at checkout, so don’t forget to enter that as you pay for your restful goodies. Read on for more details — with discounts like these, both you and your wallet can rest extra easy.

Sleep Week mattress deals

Avocado Mattress

• Amerisleep: Your pick of bedding and mattress toppers is 15% with code CNNSLEEP at checkout.

• Avocado: A sustainable mattress brand that doesn’t sacrifice comfort, Avocado is offering Underscored readers $225 off orders over $2,000+ with code CNNSLEEP, now through March 18.

• Beautyrest: A bunch of mattresses are up to $300 off now through March 27 at Beautyrest.

• Casper: Get 20% off mattresses from the original mattress-in-a-box maker with code CNNSLEEP23. Plus, save up to $1,250 on a mattress and sleep bundle now through March 14 at Casper when you use code DST23 at checkout.

• DreamCloud: Save on a premium mattress from DreamCloud — Underscored readers can get 30% off and $599 of accessories included now through March 18 with code CNNSLEEPWEEK.

• Mattress Firm: Right now the major mattress retailer is offering 10% off your total purchase with code CNNSLEEP.

• Nest Bedding: Underscored readers can get an additional $100 off bestselling mattresses, for a total savings of up to $1,249 with code CNNSLEEP.

• Saatva: Underscored readers can take $550 off orders of $1,000 or more with a mattress purchase now through March 18.

• Serta: Now through March 27, save up to $400 on Serta mattresses.

• Tuft & Needle: Get up to 34% off Tuft & Needle mattresses and up to 40% off bedding now through March 18.

• Vaya: Save 15% off all bed bases and pillows at Vaya when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout.

• Zoma: Get 15% off all bedding, mattress toppers and pillows designed specially for athletes with code CNNSLEEP.

Sleep Week bedding and furniture deals

Homebird

• Big Blanket Co.: Cozy up no matter the season when you save 25% on blankets (including weighted blankets!) — using code CNNSLEEP, now through March 18.

• Boll & Branch: Save on premium sheets and bedding right now, with 20% off any bundle purchase with code CNNSLEEP, now through March 19.

• Brooklinen: Until March 20, Brooklinen will be offering everything 20% off sitewide — including their delightful, Underscored-approved linen sheets.

• Buffy: Get editor-favorite duvet inserts, sheets and more 20% off thanks to a sitewide for Underscored readers. Use code CNNSLEEP at checkout.

• Citizenry: During Citizenry’s Sleep Event, get 20% off when you bundle a sheet set, pillowcases and duvet together. Plus, Underscored readers can get an additional 10% discount using code CNNSLEEP.

• Cultiver: Bedding, home decor and wardrobe essentials are up to half off during a rare Archive Sale at Cultiver, March 23 through 30.

• Homebird: Get 20% off orders over $150 at this luxury bedding and towel brand. Use code CNNSLEEP now through March 18.

• Moon Pod: Underscored readers can get additional discounts (on top of sitewide promos) on these grown-up bean bags using code CNNSLEEP for 10% off or code UNDERSCORED15 for $15 off.

• My Sheets Rock: Get cooling sheets 15% off sitewide with code CNNSLEEP.

• Parachute: This beloved brand is hosting its first ever warehouse sale now through March 13 — use code HAPPYHOME20 for up to 60% off.

• Peacock Alley: Get 25% off organic sheets sets, plus free shipping with code CNNSLEEP25.

• Sijo: Get 25% off bestselling AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set, perfect for hot sleepers, using code CNNSLEEP.

• Slumber Cloud: Now through March 20, get 15% off the brand’s Essential Line products, including bedding and apparel.

Sleep Week pillow deals

Yana Sleep

• Cabeau: We called the Cabeau Evolution S3 “the Goldilocks of travel pillows” when we named it our pick for the best travel pillow. If you’re looking for the perfect travel companion for relaxing en route, get 30% off the Evolution Cool and Evolution Classic neck pillows using code CNNSLEEP.

• Coop Home: Get 15% off sitewide from the makers of our favorite overall pillow using code CNNSLEEP.

• Cuddledown: Right now at Cuddledown, Underscored readers can save 20% in the Signature Pillow category using code CNNSLEEP at checkout, now through March 16.

• Layla: Get 30% off the cooling Kapok Pillow at Layla with code CNNSLEEP, now through March 18.

• Marlow: Brooklinen’s (Underscored-approved) sister brand is offering 20% off its signature pillows sitewide, now through March 20. The more you buy, the more you’ll save, with up to 50% off when you buy 4 or more pillows.

• Ostrichpillow: At Underscored, we’re big fans of OstrichPillow’s upgraded sleep masks and unrivaled travel pillows. Right now, Underscored readers can get 15% off the Memory Foam Bed Pillow and Eye Mask using code CNNSLEEP15.

• Yana Sleep: If you toss and turn for hours trying to find a comfortable sleeping position, you’ll love the Body Pillow by Yana Sleep. With customizable fill and 360° wrap-around comfort, this pillow keeps you snug all night (and day) — and right now you’ll get 25% off sitewide at Yana Sleep using code CNNSLEEP.

Sleep Week tech deals

Amazon

• Dodow: Underscored readers can take advantage of an exclusive deal on this breath-focused sleep aid: Buy one Dodow and get one free using code CNNSLEEP.

• Loftie: Save 15% on the sleek alarm clock and/or bedside lamp with code SLEEPWEEK.

• Whoop: Underscored readers can get a free month of membership for our favorite sleep tracker.

Sleep Week pajama and lingerie deals

Lunya

• Cozy Earth: Replace your bedtime T-shirt with a proper set of PJs — or upgrade your sheets to some breathable bamboo ones at this editor-approved (and Oprah-beloved) brand. Use the code CNNSLEEP for 35% off sitewide.

• Lunya: Shop silky sets and more and get 15% off orders of $100 or more now through March 18 using code FOR-CNNSLEEP-15.

Sleep Week beauty and wellness deals

Amazon

• Aera: Shop Aera diffusers and home fragrances and diffusers to refresh your space for bedtime. Get 30% off diffusers starting March 17.

• Canopy: Underscored readers can get 10% off any Canopy humidifier using code CNNSLEEP, now through March 18.