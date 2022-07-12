Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
From sheets and pillows to mattresses and pajamas, there are deep discounts on hundreds of top-rated sleep items this Prime Day. We rounded up our favorite deals below.
Prime Day mattress deals
Rest easy with a new Casper mattress, now 20% off at Amazon for Prime Day. Choose from the Element and Original Hybrid models, and start snoozing.
You can get an entire bed for under $100 with this deal on Zinus frames, mattresses and more.
Tuft & Needle has what you need to catch those zzzs. Save on the brand's mattresses on Prime Day, along with a few pillows and mattress protectors.
From bed frames to mattresses, you can snag some beloved Amazon Basics sleep items for up to 42% off.
A favorite in the sleep space, you can get these Ashley mattresses for more than 50% off for Prime Day.
Another top name in the sleep industry, you can get select Lucid mattresses and beds for up to 48% off.
Prime Day pillow deals
Our pick for the best pillow on the market is now 20% off for Prime Day.
This bestselling Casper pillow is an Underscored editor favorite, with microfiber fill and cotton that helps wick away moisture and keeps you cool.
With more than 25,000 reviews, you can snag this top-rated pillow now for under $25.
Silk pillowcases are great but pricey, making satin pillowcases like these a great alternative. And at less than $10 for a set of two no less.
Prime Day bedding deals
Grab the most popular sheet set on Amazon, with more than 380,000 reviews, now for less than $15.
A runner-up in terms of customer reviews, this sheet set from Mellanni has more than 290,000 reviews, with customers raving about its comfort.
Sheets and bedding sets from this Amazon-favorite brand are up to 56% off for Prime Day.
One of the most popular comforter sets on Amazon with more than 54,000 reviews is now 30% off.
This great bedding set for all seasons, with more than 23,000 reviews, is 24% off for Prime Day.
A great sheet set to invest in ahead of winter, you can get this Amazon-favorite set for 30% off.
Other Prime Day sleep deals
Our pick for the best sleep mask on the market is 64% off right now.
Some of the most popular air purifiers on the market, you can snag select Levoit air purifiers for 30% off.
Dream in style with these Ekouaer satin pajamas, now 20% off.
Another top brand in the space, you can get Blueair purifiers for 30% off this Prime Day.