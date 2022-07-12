Brett Ferdock/CNN

From sheets and pillows to mattresses and pajamas, there are deep discounts on hundreds of top-rated sleep items this Prime Day. We rounded up our favorite deals below.

Prime Day mattress deals

Casper Mattresses
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Rest easy with a new Casper mattress, now 20% off at Amazon for Prime Day. Choose from the Element and Original Hybrid models, and start snoozing.

$695 From $556 at Amazon
Zinus Mattresses, Beds and More
Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

You can get an entire bed for under $100 with this deal on Zinus frames, mattresses and more.

$109 From $67.98 at Amazon
Tuft & Needle Mattresses and More
Amazon

Tuft & Needle has what you need to catch those zzzs. Save on the brand's mattresses on Prime Day, along with a few pillows and mattress protectors.

$80 From $64 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Mattresses, Beds and More
Amazon

From bed frames to mattresses, you can snag some beloved Amazon Basics sleep items for up to 42% off.

$44.84 From $29.98 at Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Mattresses and More
Amazon

A favorite in the sleep space, you can get these Ashley mattresses for more than 50% off for Prime Day.

$326.99 From $223.99 at Amazon
Lucid Mattresses and More
Amazon

Another top name in the sleep industry, you can get select Lucid mattresses and beds for up to 48% off.

$109.99 From $67.78 at Amazon

Prime Day pillow deals

Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
Coop Home Goods

Our pick for the best pillow on the market is now 20% off for Prime Day.

$95.99 $76.79 at Amazon
Casper Sleep Pillow
Casper Sleep Pillow
Casper Sleep Pillow
Amazon

This bestselling Casper pillow is an Underscored editor favorite, with microfiber fill and cotton that helps wick away moisture and keeps you cool.

$65 $45.50 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Down-Alternative Pillows
Amazon

With more than 25,000 reviews, you can snag this top-rated pillow now for under $25.

$24.99 $20.49 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Satin Pillowcases
Amazon

Silk pillowcases are great but pricey, making satin pillowcases like these a great alternative. And at less than $10 for a set of two no less.

$9.86 $6.79 at Amazon

Prime Day bedding deals

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set
Amazon

Grab the most popular sheet set on Amazon, with more than 380,000 reviews, now for less than $15.

$19.99 $13.99 at Amazon
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
Mellanni 1800 Collection Sheet Set
Amazon

A runner-up in terms of customer reviews, this sheet set from Mellanni has more than 290,000 reviews, with customers raving about its comfort.

$47.97 $28.47 at Amazon
Comfort Spaces Bedding
Amazon

Sheets and bedding sets from this Amazon-favorite brand are up to 56% off for Prime Day.

$15.99 From $10.49 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set
Amazon

One of the most popular comforter sets on Amazon with more than 54,000 reviews is now 30% off.

$49.18 $34.27 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Pinch Pleat All-Season Down-Alternative Comforter Bedding Set
Amazon

This great bedding set for all seasons, with more than 23,000 reviews, is 24% off for Prime Day.

$43.99 $33.55 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set
Amazon

A great sheet set to invest in ahead of winter, you can get this Amazon-favorite set for 30% off.

$39.99 $27.93 at Amazon

Other Prime Day sleep deals

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon

Our pick for the best sleep mask on the market is 64% off right now.

$19.99 $7.19 at Amazon
Levoit Air Purifiers
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon

Some of the most popular air purifiers on the market, you can snag select Levoit air purifiers for 30% off.

$59.99 From $41.99 at Amazon
Ekouaer Satin Pajamas Women's Short Sleeve Sleepwear
Amazon

Dream in style with these Ekouaer satin pajamas, now 20% off.

$30.99 $24.79 at Amazon
Blueair Air Purifiers
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier
Amazon

Another top brand in the space, you can get Blueair purifiers for 30% off this Prime Day.

$139.99 From $97.99 at Amazon