Kim Kardashian’s actually quite good shapewear and clothing brand Skims has kicked off its Bi-Annual Sale conveniently timed to Black Friday. Right now, you can shop some of the brand’s often-sold-out bestsellers, like bodysuits, dresses, loungewear and more at a deep discount.
Read on for some of our favorite picks, and then don’t forget to shop the sale yourself while the discounts are still going and your favorite styles and sizes are still in stock.
Dip cautiously into the ’00s again with these oversized velour joggers, which are perfect for WFH and lounging around the house this winter.
These comfy boxers are perfect paired with massive sweatshirts for baking cookies on cozy afternoons, cat naps on snow days and curling up on the sofa to read a book.
This body-skimming lounge dress can be slept in, sure, but to be honest we’d wear it out and about. The long length keeps your legs warm when the temps are low, and it’s soft enough to be true loungewear. But there’s enough coverage and cut-out detailing that it can make public appearances, too.
Winter wardrobes are full of sweater dresses, pencil skirts and other body-hugging fits — for those, there are these sculpting briefs, which smooth out your derriere with comfy seamless construction and a wide range of neutral tones to complement your skin tone.
’Tis the season to show some skin with holiday parties — or perhaps, you’re jetting off somewhere warm that calls for strappy tops. Either way, this mesh strapless bra is on your side (and the available versions are way prettier than the overly shiny, Band-Aid-looking ones that have historically appeared in our drawers).