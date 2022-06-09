Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. Right now, thanks to Tushy’s 6/9 Day Sale, all Classic bidets are even more affordable at just $69 each when you buy two or more — just use code SIXNINEDAY to score the savings.

In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. No other bidet attachment matched the Tushy’s gentle yet effective stream, simple installation and easy-to-use controls along with adjustable pressure and direction.

While it’s a bare-bones bidet, you still get a solid range of pressure and directional adjustability so you can find what feels right for you. Available in a variety of colors including limited edition pink and blue with bamboo accents, Tushy bidets are a fantastic choice for any bathroom. This sale lasts just one day, so don’t miss this opportunity to outfit your home with an effective bidet at a great value.