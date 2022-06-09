Tushy

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. Right now, thanks to Tushy’s 6/9 Day Sale, all Classic bidets are even more affordable at just $69 each when you buy two or more — just use code SIXNINEDAY to score the savings.

Tushy Classic
Our favorite bidet is adjustable and effective — and right now you can stock up and save with code SIXNINEDAY.

$99 $69 each for 2+ at Tushy

In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. No other bidet attachment matched the Tushy’s gentle yet effective stream, simple installation and easy-to-use controls along with adjustable pressure and direction.

While it’s a bare-bones bidet, you still get a solid range of pressure and directional adjustability so you can find what feels right for you. Available in a variety of colors including limited edition pink and blue with bamboo accents, Tushy bidets are a fantastic choice for any bathroom. This sale lasts just one day, so don’t miss this opportunity to outfit your home with an effective bidet at a great value.