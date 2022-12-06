If you think all quality standing desks come at a high cost, think again. Our favorite budget standing desk is a surprisingly functional, sturdy desk at an incredibly affordable price, comparatively to other options on the market. It’s a breeze to assemble, comes with a cable management tray and features a digital keypad with memory presets.

Unlike our overall favorite standing desk, which goes for around $700, this one is available for under $200 right now. It’s a steal for an absolute must-have if you work from home and want to reduce your time spent sitting. If a healthier lifestyle is on your list of resolutions this new year, a standing desk can help.

Right now at Amazon, you’ll get up to 35% off a variety of sizes and colors, so you can get the desk that best matches your interior design. Don’t miss your chance to get this reliable standing desk at an all-time low price — ​check out our review and save.