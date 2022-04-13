sheertexlead
Sheertex

Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of its bestsellers are discounted for a limited time. You can shop a range of bestsellers for $35, including our favorite tights.

From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, Sheertex’s sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your hosiery drawer. All the styles feature the tested Sheertex Knit technology, which balances both comfort and long-lasting resistance to wear and tear.

You can get the Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights for just $35, putting them at the same regular price as the Essential Sheer Tights, the brand’s more affordable alternative (which also happen to be on sale).

If you’ve been searching the web for a pair of tights that’ll last more than a season, Sheertex has got your back (or, um, legs). Shop the sale now before stock runs low.

Editor Favorite
Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights
Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights
Sheertex
Sheertex's marquee product transitions seamlessly from the office to the weekend — and rarely goes on sale.
Read our review
$59 $35 at Sheertex
Shaping Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Sheertex
Grab a pair of these shaping tights for smoothing up top. They're the perfect layering piece for any outfit.
$69 $35 at Sheertex
Classic Super Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
sheertex super sheer cnnu.jpg
Sheertex
sheertex super sheer cnnu.jpg
Sheertex

Looking to show off a bit more leg? These Super Sheer tights are durable while allowing more skin to show through.

$99 $35 at Sheertex
Essential Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Sheertex Essential Sheer Tights
Sheertex Essential Sheer Tights
Sheertex

Sheertex's least expensive tights are now even cheaper than usual.

Read our review
$35 $29 at Sheertex