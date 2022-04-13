Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of its bestsellers are discounted for a limited time. You can shop a range of bestsellers for $35, including our favorite tights.

From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, Sheertex’s sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your hosiery drawer. All the styles feature the tested Sheertex Knit technology, which balances both comfort and long-lasting resistance to wear and tear.

You can get the Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights for just $35, putting them at the same regular price as the Essential Sheer Tights, the brand’s more affordable alternative (which also happen to be on sale).

If you’ve been searching the web for a pair of tights that’ll last more than a season, Sheertex has got your back (or, um, legs). Shop the sale now before stock runs low.