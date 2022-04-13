Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now a bunch of its bestsellers are discounted as part of the brand’s Anniversary Sale. You can shop a range of closet staples at up to 60% off, including our favorite tights at just $35.
From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, Sheertex’s sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your hosiery drawer. All the styles feature the tested Sheertex Knit technology, which balances both comfort and long-lasting resistance to wear and tear.
You can get the Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights for just $35, putting them at the same price as the Essential Sheer Tights, the brand’s more affordable alternative.
If you’ve been searching the web for a pair of tights that’ll last more than a season, Sheertex has got your back (or, um, legs). Shop the sale now before stock runs low.
Sheertex's marquee product transitions seamlessly from the office to the weekend — and rarely goes on sale.
Grab a pair of these shaping tights for smoothing up top. They're the perfect layering piece for any outfit.
Channel some playful vibes with these polka-dot tights. These tights look great with any skin tone while adding a pop of fun, thanks to the pattern. You can add some personality to any outfit, and best of all, you won’t have to worry about snags.
These tights resemble the Sheertex classics in the front but add some flair with a vertical seam down the back. Perfectly sheer, understated and fashion-forward, these tights combine aesthetics with durability, making them an absolute steal at just $35.
Don’t be fooled by the brand name: Sheertex makes opaque tights too. Take these semi-opaque tights, for example. They're especially suited for cold weather, so it's a great time to stock up on this style.