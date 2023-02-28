A compact vacuum that delivers a disproportionate amount of power and suction for its size, the Shark Wandvac earned our pick for best cordless stick vacuum for small spaces. And as if it couldn’t get any better for our cramped apartments, it’s now 31% off on Woot!, reduced to just $180.

According to Woot!, the Wandvac is the most powerful cordless hand vacuum under 2.1 pounds, which is great if you need to bust it out quickly for spills or if you’re about to undertake a job like detailing the minivan. The vacuum offers 100 scrubs per minute of mopping power with its microfiber mopping pad, so it’s definitely working hard.

The Wandvac will also fit in anywhere in your home, thanks to two storage and charging setups that’ll work no matter how your space is configured. (Can’t drill into your kitchen tile for a hanging mount? No problem!)

If there are some particularly ground-in Goldfish in your car’s seats, activate the Turbo Boost mode for an additional blast of suction power. The dust cup is also made for fast and easy opening, thanks to a quick-touch button that allows you to dump the debris hands-free.

Along with the vac comes a duster crevice tool for all those cracks and crevices in the sofas, as well as a pet multi-tool so you can tackle the fur lodged into upholstery and carpets. This sale is only live for a couple days or while supplies last, so scoop up this Underscored pick now.