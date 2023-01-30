Upright vacuums are the Goldilocks of vacuums: They’re more compact than canister models and more powerful than slimmer stick varieties. They’re easy to use and well suited to households full of pets or kids that require heavier-duty spot cleaning than a handheld vacuum can provide.

In our testing of the best upright vacuums, we found the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 to be the best overall, capable of handling all your cleanup needs.

With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Relatively lightweight and easily convertible with a variety of useful tools, this model offers superior maneuverability — plus, the attachments fit neatly into the vacuum itself for reduced clutter. The NV501 also offers an extra-large dustbin (meaning more cleaning and less emptying) and a conveniently retractable cord.

Right now the vacuum is nicely discounted at Amazon, meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less.