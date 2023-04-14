Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale is back with great deals for its spring edition, featuring tiered discounts on hair care, skin care, makeup and more based on which membership tier you’re in.
Right now through April 24, Rouge-level Beauty Insiders can save 20% off on their Sephora purchases, while VIB and Insider members can join in the fun on April 18. VIB members will receive 15% off their orders, and Insiders will get a straight-up 10% off. Just remember to use the code SAVENOW at checkout to make sure you snag the discount tied to your tier. P.S. All of the Sephora Collection makeup is 30% off during the sale too, and shipping is free during the event.
We’ve rounded up some of our picks from the sale, including hits from brands like Ilia, Pat McGrath Labs and more. Read on for our favorites (prices below reflect the maximum 20% discount), and then shop the whole sale here before the shades and formulas you want sell out.
Hair care
Dyson’s fast, effective blow dryer gets your hair ready for the day in no time — without the damaging effects of extreme heat. The high price tag just got dropped thanks to this sale, but even at full price, we found it worth every penny.
If frizz and static are two of your common enemies, this new Drybar spray does away with the flyaways by creating a thin, touchable shield to provide humidity resistance to hair over the course of the day.
Dyson’s other cult-favorite hair appliance is on sale right now too: The Airwrap Multi-Styler is made for long hair and can curl and wave it with minimal effort and time.
Give your strands a big dose of moisture after a cold season of beanies and dry air with this Vegamour mask. It penetrates deep into strands with Karmatin, a vegan alternative to keratin, for silky, hydrated results.
Olaplex’s original hit product, its strengthening and repairing No. 3 Perfector, now comes in a larger 8.5-ounce value size — which is an even better value with this sale. It’s a great pick for people who bleach their hair or intensely process it.
Dae’s Violet Hour purple shampoo does what many other formulas struggle to do: Remove brassiness without straining your strands in the process — and deposits tons of shine in the process.
Body and fragrance
If you’re looking for a new spring fragrance, Phlur’s layerable, fresh Solar Power scent features bergamot, orange and red mandarin for a bright splash of scent.
Lighter than a thick cream lotion and packed with a ton of skincare benefits, this body serum goes beyond just moisturizing to deliver action ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramides to help lock in moisture and strengthen your skin’s barrier.
Have fragrance minis, will travel — and with this quartet, you’ll get a full range of fragrances for any occasion. From the super-fresh Blue Salt to put you in an ocean mindset to the sweet vanilla notes of social-media-fave Vanilla Milk, you’ll be prepared for any mood or occasion.
Kate McLeod’s formulas are perfect for high-quality moisture on the go, thanks to their waterless formulas that let you escape the TSA liquids rule (and leave you feeling less greasy if usual lotions aren’t your thing). This solid body moisturizer melts into a body oil made of more than 80% cocoa butter for a non-sticky dose of hydration.
Skin care
This chemical exfoliator gets rid of dead skin and buildup in no time, thanks to its powerful (but not stripping) formula. Sometimes TikTok gets it very right with viral products, and this is one of those times.
Supergoop!’s sunscreens have something of a hardcore fan base, and we’re a little obsessed with the lightweight, protective formulas. Its latest iteration, the SPF 40 Glowscreen, delivers a sunscreen that acts as a lightweight tinted primer so you can build a base for makeup or have a little glow when you wear it alone.
Perfect for no-makeup looks or warm weather unconducive to foundation, this Photoshop-in-a-bottle product gently removes excess oil and blurs your pores for smooth-looking skin in a second.
Mushrooms are having a magic skincare moment, and Damdam’s newest cleanser pulls in their hydrating, balancing powers with a facial cleansing bar that comes complete with a Cloud Glove for a satiny facial.
Don’t love retinol or can’t use it? Tatcha’s alternative product is a super-effective way to reduce redness and the appearance of fine lines — all with a Clean at Sephora-approved formula.
Makeup
This much-waitlisted, TikTok-viral highlighter is fully in stock at Sephora — and included in the sale. Swipe it on for highly pigmented, easily blendable shine and shimmer.
Dior’s high-shine tinted lip oil is the sweet spot between gloss and actual lip care, courtesy of super-pampering cherry oil.
Our pick for best liquid eyeliner, Stila’s waterproof formula gets our top marks for stay-putted-ness for a day of wear, plus a great precision pen that distributes the makeup evenly and precisely.
Saie’s newest foundation blends skincare and makeup with a formula that’s 85% serum and 15% pigment for medium-buildable coverage — and 36 shades mean you can find a great match for your tone.
If you like your lashes thick, this is the mascara for you: Fenty’s Hella Thicc mascara adds body and boost to your lashes for an eye-catching look, whether your lashes are short, long, curly or anywhere in between.
Perfect for statement lip looks, Pat McGrath’s highly concentrated liquid matte color will stay on for a day (and evening) of wear — and there are six vibrant shades to suit a variety of moods.