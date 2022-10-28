A sale so soon after Black Friday? Sephora is spoiling its customers this holiday season. Right now through Dec. 11, the beauty retailer is going big with a huge holiday sale. Beauty Insiders can save 20% off their purchase, and the Sephora collection is 30% off the store’s stock of holiday-ready makeup, skincare, hair care, personal care appliances and more.

As a reminder, the Insider program is free to join, so it’s an easy signup if you plan to hit Sephora up a few times a year. FYI: Often discounts are based on your tier within the rewards program, so a quick registration can pay off — though this time it’s that flat 20% off for each Insider, no matter their tier. Just use the code GETGIFTING at checkout to get your markdown applied.

We’ve rounded up our favorite picks, but there’s a ton more available online: Shop the full sale over at Sephora now while shades and supplies are still in stock.

Skin care deals

DAMDAM Skin Mud Pure Vitamin C Brightening Mask Sephora Great for combination and oily skin, this kaolin clay mask gets the gunk out of your pores and adds some glowing, lifting goodness to your skin thanks to some brightening vitamin C and coconut oil. $48 $38 at Sephora

The Outset Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream Sephora Night creams can work a lot of magic on dry skin overnight, and this top-rated one from The Outset uses niacinamide, bakuchiol, and a plant-based alternative to hyaluronic acid to impart all sorts of nourishing, hydrating goodness.

$54 $43 at Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel Sephora ‘Tis the season for dry, flaky face-skin, and Dr. Dennis Gross’ peel is one of the best around for buffing away the dead stuff and revealing a little glow underneath. This pack contains a month-plus of peels, though you may or may not need to use it every day depending on your skin’s condition. $80 $70 at Sephora

Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum Sephora Fresh’s new serum is all about hyaluronic acid and niacinamide — two powerhouse ingredients for exfoliation and radiance during the time of year you need it most. Perfect for mature skin, this serum boosts resilience for a smoother texture and bouncy plumpness. $80 $64 at Sephora

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads Sephora Out of all the beauty products I’ve tried, this is one that’s merited a permanent place in my cabinet. These pads are super effective if your budget doesn’t stretch to Dr. Dennis Gross’ $80 formula, but they deliver all the glowy benefits thanks to lactic and glycolic acids. $36 $29 at Sephora

Holiday gift deals

Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0 Sephora This trunk has $662 worth of Drunk Elephant goods in here, making it an extremely comprehensive splurge if you’re obsessed with the brand, as many are — or if you want to totally overhaul your skincare routine. You’ll get 10 full-size products from the line plus seven samples, including day, night, and intensive hydration serums; Drunk Elephant’s bestselling Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser and the Protini Polypeptide Cream. They all come packed in a cute cooler (with cupholders) you can repurpose for picnics this summer. $450 $360 at Sephora

Grande Cosmetics First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set Sephora This 4.9-star-rated, 98%-would-recommend set is on around 20,500 wishlists, making it a great pick if you’re looking for a gift this season. It comes with an easy-on, long-wearing GrandeLINER, plus the brand’s famous brow and lash-enhancing serums. $69 $55 at Sephora

By/Rosie Jane Discovery Set Sephora If you’re looking around for a new daily fragrance, one of the best ways to start is with a fragrance sampler — especially when they ring up at $25 before a discount. You’ll get a half-dozen scents with this purchase, including floral, woody and super-fresh scents for anytime of day or night. The only hard part? Deciding which fragrance you’ll commit to with a full-size bottle. $25 $20 at Sephora

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle Sephora Whether you’re a fan of Kacey Musgraves or not, there’s no denying that the candle collab she did with Boy Smells smells amazing. Expect incense, black pepper, raspberry, tonka and more in this multilayered candle that’s perfect for gifting or, well, keeping for yourself. $46 $37 at Sephora

Herbivore Mushroom Magic Plumping Hydration Set Sephora This set is perfect for gifting over the holidays, thanks to a one-two punch of the legal kind of magic mushrooms. You (or your lucky recipient) will get the vegan brand’s Pink Cloud cleanser and moisture cream to keep your skin looking glowy all season. $25 $20 at Sephora

Hair care deals

dpHUE Gentle Brightening Sulfate Free Conditioner Sephora dpHue’s products for colored hair are all in this sale, and they do a great job of reducing brassiness for blondes. This color-care conditioner adds a ton of moisture to thirsty strands and helps take away brassiness without the staining effects of some purple products. $28 $22 at Sephora

Sunday II Sunday Minis Kit Sephora Tuck this refresh-your-strands trio into your gym bag, carry-on or some lucky recipient’s stocking. You’ll get the best of Sunday II Sunday’s paraben- and silicone-free hair care that works some magic whether you’ve got curly, coily or straight hair. $40 $32 at Sephora

Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set Sephora You might know Olaplex for its post-treatment products, but this styling bundle is great to explore the rest of the line. You’ll get bonding oil to tame flyaways and add moisture, a pollution protector and the No. 6 bond smoother for flyaways during a very static-y time of year. $42 $34 at Sephora

BondiBoost Rapid Repair Hair Mask Sephora It’s the time of year when hair masks are on the go-to shelf of our showers, thanks to the drying properties of beanies and winter weather. This five-star rated one from BondiBoost is like turbocharged repair for your hair, no matter the type. $30 $24 at Sephora

Body care deals

OUAI Cleansing Scalp and Body Sugar Scrub Sephora I was timid about using this scrub at first, thanks to my thick hair, but it’s since become a shower go-to: It washes out cleanly and leaves my hair feeling super-clean without being stripped of moisture. And the fact I can exfoliate everywhere else with it in a bathroom with limited storage? Win, win, win. (The scent takes me back to my childhood, in a good way, too). $38 $30 at Sephora

Kiehl's Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion with Squalane Sephora During this season of blustery wind, Kiehl’s is here for you with its bestselling body lotion. Squalane does a great job of locking in moisture at exactly the time you need it most, too. $32 $27 at Sephora

Nécessaire The Body Serum Sephora If slathering on a creamy layer of body lotion is not your idea of a good time (raises hand), this product is just the thing for you. Super lightweight and vegan, this serum has three key ingredients (hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramide) to moisturize and strengthen your skin barrier to lock in moisture during the time of year you need it most — minus all the gloop. $45 $36 at Sephora

Makeup deals

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick Sephora Hello, holiday glamor! This cream lip stain is all about a pop of color without matte’s drying effects — and there are a ton of shades to choose from so you have the perfect complement to your festive look. $15 $11 at Sephora

The Original MakeUp Eraser Foodie MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set Sephora This sustainable option makes a nice counterpoint to waste baskets full of discarded cotton pads, and there’s something truly magic in the way this drag-queen-approved makeup eraser gets off every last bit of foundation and waterproof mascara — no soap needed. $25 $20 at Sephora