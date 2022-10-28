Another season, another Sephora sale — and when we’re talking about the just-around-the-corner holiday season, you know the discounts and offers are going to be good. Right now through Nov. 7, Sephora has some major discounts going on, including deals on fan-favorite hair care, skincare, cosmetics and more.

Sephora’s own collection of makeup and more is 30% off now through November 7, but that’s just the start of it. A ton of other goodies are discounted: The sale is available to Beauty Insiders (if you’re not signed up, it’s free), with discounts tiered according to your level of membership (which itself is based on previous spends). Rouge members get 20% off now through November 7, VIB members 15% off Nov. 1 through 7 and Insiders 10% off Nov. 3 through 7. Just use the code SAVINGS at checkout to get your markdown applied.

We’ve rounded up our favorite picks, but there’s a ton more available online: Shop the full sale over at Sephora now while shades and supplies are still in stock.

Skin care deals

Coola Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion $32 $27 at Sephora Sephora Coola’s organic sunscreen (organic meaning you can get in the ocean guilt-free) is lightweight and fragrance-free for everyday application (and fairly invisible going on!). Plus, there’s a healthy dose of SPF 50 to keep you protected against the rays.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel $88 $70 at Sephora Sephora ‘Tis the season for dry, flaky face-skin, and Dr. Dennis Gross’ peel is one of the best around for buffing away the dead stuff and revealing a little glow underneath. This pack contains a month-plus of peels, though you may or may not need to use it every day depending on your skin’s condition.

Paula's Choice Do More For your Pores Kit $17 $14 at Sephora Sephora This pore-appearance-reducing kit comes with a daily hydrating fluid for moisture and the best-selling 2% BHA liquid exfoliant.

Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum $80 $64 at Sephora Sephora Fresh’s new serum is all about hyaluronic acid and niacinamide — two powerhouse ingredients for exfoliation and radiance during the time of year you need it most. Perfect for mature skin, this serum boosts resilience for a smoother texture and bouncy plumpness.

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads $36 $29 at Sephora Sephora Out of all the beauty products I’ve tried, this is one that’s merited a permanent place in my cabinet. These pads are super effective if your budget doesn’t stretch to Dr. Dennis Gross’ $80 formula, but they deliver all the glowy benefits thanks to lactic and glycolic acids.

Holiday gift deals

By/Rosie Jane Discovery Set $25 $20 at Sephora Sephora If you’re looking around for a new daily fragrance, one of the best ways to start is with a fragrance sampler — especially when they ring up at $25 before a discount. You’ll get a half-dozen scents with this purchase, including floral, woody and super-fresh scents for anytime of day or night. The only hard part? Deciding which fragrance you’ll commit to with a full-size bottle.

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle $46 $37 at Sephora Sephora Whether you’re a fan of Kacey Musgraves or not, there’s no denying that the candle collab she did with Boy Smells smells amazing. Expect incense, black pepper, raspberry, tonka and more in this multilayered candle that’s perfect for gifting or, well, keeping for yourself.

Herbivore Mushroom Magic Plumping Hydration Set $25 $20 at Sephora Sephora This set is perfect for gifting over the holidays, thanks to a one-two punch of the legal kind of magic mushrooms. You (or your lucky recipient) will get the vegan brand’s Pink Cloud cleanser and moisture cream to keep your skin looking glowy all season.

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar $75 $60 at Sephora Sephora Gift your candle-obsessed BFF or partner the joy of an advent calendar’s worth of Voluspa’s luxury candles. This sampler has a dozen of the brand’s best fragrances (think Baltic Amber, Gilt Pomander & Hinoki and French Cade Lavender) in a very giftable package that’s a treat to unbox.

Sephora Collection Vitamin Eye Masks $4 $2 at Sephora Sephora Hello, stocking stuffers! It’s the time of year for bags and dark circles (thank you, holiday parties) so load up while they’re on sale.

Hair care deals

Sunday II Sunday Minis Kit $40 $32 at Sephora Sephora Tuck this refresh-your-strands trio into your gym bag, carry-on or some lucky recipient’s stocking. You’ll get the best of Sunday II Sunday’s paraben- and silicone-free hair care that works some magic whether you’ve got curly, coily or straight hair.

Olaplex Style & Strengthen Hair Set $42 $34 at Sephora Sephora You might know Olaplex for its post-treatment products, but this styling bundle is great to explore the rest of the line. You’ll get bonding oil to tame flyaways and add moisture, a pollution protector and the No. 6 bond smoother for flyaways during a very static-y time of year.

BondiBoost Rapid Repair Hair Mask $30 $24 at Sephora Sephora It’s the time of year when hair masks are on the go-to shelf of our showers, thanks to the drying properties of beanies and winter weather. This five-star rated one from BondiBoost is like turbocharged repair for your hair, no matter the type.

Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration $39 $31 at Sephora Sephora This set of hydrators for dry hair is all you need to get through the winter: You’ll get an array that includes mini hair treatments to restore moisture to dry strands, including Moroccanoil care, OUAI leave-in conditioner, bumble and bumble Invisible Oil and way more.

Body care deals

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Set $40 $32 at Sephora Sephora We’re heading into the germiest, flu-iest time of the year, and TBH, any hand sanitizer is a great one. This five-pack gives you some great scents that smell more like a fine fragrance than straight-up alcohol, and that’s exactly what we’re here for after a couple years of slathering our hands in the stuff.

OUAI Cleansing Scalp and Body Sugar Scrub $38 $30 at Sephora Sephora I was timid about using this scrub at first, thanks to my thick hair, but it’s since become a shower go-to: It washes out cleanly and leaves my hair feeling super-clean without being stripped of moisture. And the fact I can exfoliate everywhere else with it in a bathroom with limited storage? Win, win, win. (The scent takes me back to my childhood, in a good way, too).

Kiehl's Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion with Squalane $32 $27 at Sephora Sephora During this season of blustery wind, Kiehl’s is here for you with its bestselling body lotion. Squalane does a great job of locking in moisture at exactly the time you need it most, too.

Nécessaire The Body Serum $45 $36 at Sephora Sephora If slathering on a creamy layer of body lotion is not your idea of a good time (raises hand), this product is just the thing for you. Super lightweight and vegan, this serum has three key ingredients (hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ceramide) to moisturize and strengthen your skin barrier to lock in moisture during the time of year you need it most — minus all the gloop.

Makeup

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15 $11 at Sephora Sephora Hello, holiday glamor! This cream lip stain is all about a pop of color without matte’s drying effects — and there are a ton of shades to choose from so you have the perfect complement to your festive look.

NARS Behave Backstage Cheek Set $39 $31 at Sephora Sephora Whether you behave or not is up to you, but this set of full-size liquid blush, a mini size of powder blush, and a multipurpose stick is ready to add a wash of glow to your holiday looks.

IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick $24 $19 at Sephora Sephora This skincare-infused eyeshadow stick deposits cover super evenly while smoothing the texture of your eyelids, making it an easy-on tool to have in your bag to go from workday to holiday party night.

Tarte 30-Second Eyes Shadow & Liner Trio $35 $28 at Sephora Sephora This trio of eyeshadow sticks doubles as eyeliner for as natural or as much of a statement look as you want. Three neutral shades guarantee a great fit for every complexion, too.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Foodie MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set $25 $20 at Sephora Sephora This sustainable option makes a nice counterpoint to waste baskets full of discarded cotton pads, and there’s something truly magic in the way this drag-queen-approved makeup eraser gets off every last bit of foundation and waterproof mascara — no soap needed.