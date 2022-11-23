Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Sephora just kicked off its Cyber Week sale, and there’s a ton of sales going on featuring your favorite brands and products — think up to 50% off everyday and holiday beauty essentials, plus 25% off a rotating daily selection of brands (Wednesday, Nov. 23rd featured 25% off IT Cosmetics and Sunday Riley, for example.)

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale — read on to discover and shop them below.

Fresh Travel Size Do-It-All Face Mask Skincare Set Sephora Masks are really important in the winter for revealing brighter, glowier skin (these chilly winds really do a number on our epidermis), and this trio features a polish and two masks for sloughing away the dry cold-season dullness and bringing out the radiance underneath. $54 $45 at Sephora

Tarte SEA FRXXXTION Stick Exfoliating Cleanser Sephora Finally, a do-it-all cleanser perfect for travel. This stick helps to polish skin, reduce shine, reveal some glow, and does triple duty as cleanser, scrub, and mask, too — plus it has the Clean at Sephora stamp of approval. $22 $13 at Sephora

IT Cosmetics Mini Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream Sephora Night cream is really important in the winter, when your skin finally gets a respite from harsh winds outside and office heating inside — while you rest, it does doubletime repairing itself and prepping for the next day. Help it along with this rich night cream, which imbues moisture where you need it most and helps improve visible signs of aging over night, too. $22 $17 at Sephora

T3 AireLuxe Hair Dryer Sephora Between the cold air that rules out air drying wet hair and a full slate of holiday parties, family photos, and other presentable-in-public occasions, what the holiday season demands is a functional, controllable hair dryer that delivers good hair days each and every time. This top-rated T3 is currently $50, works great on thick curls, and has a low-heat setting that’s great for people with thinning hair and sensitive scalps. $200 $150 at Sephora

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Sephora This eyeshadow palette might have the heat of summer infused into its shades, but the hues do double time over the holidays, when they lend a bit of edge to festive party looks (and the neutrals are great for daylight hours, too). $54 $27 at Sephora

Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask Sephora Clay masks are one of the best ways to get gunk out of your pores, and this creamy formula has AHA added in for a little chemical boost exfoliating, too. $15 $12 at Sephora

Otherland Fallen Fir Vegan Candle Sephora Even if you don’t have a fireplace, this vegan candle is the next best thing, thanks to its woodsy fir notes and musky, spicy undertones. (the pretty label makes it highly giftable, too). $36 $29 at Sephora

Ellis Brooklyn SALT or SWEET Perfume Gift Set Sephora The best way to find your new perfume? Try a few different scents in mini rollerball options, like this $20 set from Ellis Brooklyn. Perfect for travel, your purse, or a quick spritz at home, these fragrances — the kit includes floral, fresh, and sweeter scents — are wearable on their own or layerable for a bespoke vibe, too. $40 $20 at Sephora