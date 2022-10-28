It’s officially Samsung Week, meaning that tons of the company’s products are available at a steep discount. Of course, you shouldn’t just grab anything because it’s on sale, which is why we’ve picked out the very best deals from the bunch based on our own extensive hands-on testing. From smartphones and tablets to killer TVs and laptops, here are the best Samsung Week deals to check out now.
The best Samsung Week deals
The Samsung Neo QLED 4K wowed us with its crisp, bright display and handy array of gaming features, and it's available for as low as $1,000 right now.
We love The Frame's ability to serve as a gorgeous digital art display (and it makes a pretty dang good QLED TV, too).
Our current pick for best Android phone, the Galaxy S22 packs incredible cameras and great performance into a slick design. You can currently get it with an upgraded 256GB of storage at no extra cost, and as low as $65 with eligible trade-in.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is our favorite foldable phone thanks to its slick, compact design and fun suite of features. It's available for as low as $310 with an eligible trade-in, and a still-solid $200 off without one.
If you need a bigger screen for tablet-like multitasking, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a great option. It's available for as low as $620 with eligible trade-in, and up to $400 off without.
The Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic Android tablet that can even double as a lightweight laptop thanks to its useful DeX mode. You can get it for as low as $100 with eligible trade-in, or with a free $150 in Samsung credit without one.
We love the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series for its long battery life, strong performance and sleek design, and you can currently get a 15.6-inch model at a steep discount.
