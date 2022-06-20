Starting today and continuing through June 26, you can save big on tech and home essentials thanks to the Discover Samsung event. With prices rivaling Black Friday numbers, now is a great time to shop, especially if you’re looking to bundle and save.

You can save even more with an eligible trade-in, which is convenient thanks to Samsung’s no-stress shipping process. There’s also a bunch of savings to be had with Smart bundles, enhanced trade-in credits and the Buy More, Save More promo — buy any two products and get an additional 10% off.

Whether you’re gaming for a new phone, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. With new offers featured daily, customizable designs, and major upgrades, Samsung’s Discover Event is a sale you don’t want to miss. Browse our roundup of the best deals below, and be sure to check Samsung’s site for fresh daily offers.

Save $150 and double your memory for free

Replace your cracked screen or lagging battery with a brand new phone. Samsung’s latest ultra-premium phone gives you everything — a vibrant display, versatile set of cameras and powerhouse performance, while fixing the one critical issue of the previous S21 and S20 Ultra. It has a distinct design and camera setup from the rest of the S22 family and — finally — an integrated S Pen.

Save up to $50

The versatile, customizable Galaxy Watch 4, our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, is a convenient way to track your wellness habits. This offer includes any of the myriad options for customization available for the Galaxy Watch 4, you prefer an aluminum or stainless steel body, sport or hybrid band, or black or silver case. With advanced technology to monitor your sleep, workouts and heart, this watch is also available with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE functionality. And if you’re truly looking to take your workouts to the next level, you score additional savings when you bundle with another watch or a pair of Galaxy Buds2.

Get 25% off

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested, with fantastic sound, solid active noise cancellation and a long list of useful features. And now that they’re down to a decidedly less “Pro” price, they’re an even better pickup for anyone who wants a great high-end pair of buds for their Android phone. Samsung’s highest-end earbuds are down to

Save $200

Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and a more immersive experience powered by a ton of mini LEDs. Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K delivers stunning picture quality and some really great contrast if you’re willing to pay up — plus, gamers will appreciate the Game Bar function.

Get $100 credit and a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an excellent big-screen tablet — and since it’s usually a big-ticket purchase, it’s well worth considering with these promos. As the first Samsung slate to sport the “Ultra” moniker, the new high-end Galaxy Tab sports a massive 14.6-inch display that’s perfect for bingeing movies or doodling away with the included S Pen. It also has an excellent webcam, long battery life and speedy performance, and can even double as a notebook of sorts once you snap on a keyboard and activate its Windows-like DeX mode.