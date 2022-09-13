Now through Sept. 18, you can save big on tech and home essentials, thanks to the Discover Samsung event. With prices rivaling Black Friday numbers, now is a great time to shop, especially if you’re looking to bundle and save.

You can save even more with an eligible trade-in, which is convenient, thanks to Samsung’s no-stress shipping process. There’s also a bunch of savings to be had with eco-smart green bundles, enhanced trade-in credits and the Buy More, Save More promo — buy any two eligible products and get an additional 10% off. Shop essentials for the entire home — from laundry to refrigerators, TVs to phones and vacuums to earbuds, there are promos galore right now.

Whether you’re gaming for a new phone, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. With new offers featured daily, customizable designs and major upgrades, Samsung’s Discover Event is a sale you don’t want to miss. Browse our roundup of the best deals below — including a bunch of options we’ve tested and loved — and be sure to check Samsung’s site for fresh daily offers.

Save $150 and get up to $800 in trade-in credit at Samsung

Samsung Samsung

Replace your cracked screen or lagging battery with a brand-new phone. Samsung’s latest ultra-premium phone gives you everything — a vibrant display, a versatile set of cameras and powerhouse performance while fixing the one critical issue of the previous S21 and S20 Ultra. It has a distinct design and camera setup from the rest of the S22 family and — finally — an integrated S Pen.

$199.99 $129.99 at Samsung

The versatile, customizable Galaxy Watch 4, our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, is a convenient way to track your wellness habits. This offer includes any of the myriad options for customization available for the Galaxy Watch 4: an aluminum or stainless steel body, a sport or hybrid band and a black or silver case. Offering advanced technology to monitor your sleep, workouts and heart, this watch is also available with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE functionality. And if you’re truly looking to take your workouts to the next level, you can score additional savings when you bundle with another watch or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

$149.99 $109.99 at Samsung

Samsung Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are some of our favorite wireless earbuds we’ve tested, with fantastic sound, solid active noise cancellation and a long list of useful features. And now that they’re down to a decidedly lower price, they’re an even better pickup for anyone who wants a great high-end pair of buds for their Android phone.

$1,899.99 From $1,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung Samsung

Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and more immersive experience powered by a ton of Mini LEDs. Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K delivers stunning picture quality and some really great contrast if you’re willing to pay up — plus, gamers will appreciate the Game Bar function. Now is a great time to splurge on this sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights.

$1,999 From $1,299 at Samsung

Samsung Samsung

This Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer is a washing machine of the future. This appliance contains two washers in one unit, handling two separate loads simultaneously and completing a full cycle in just 28 minutes. Outfitted with an AI-powered Smart Dial, this machine learns your favorite functions, accommodates all fabric types and connects to your Wi-Fi to provide alerts and remote functionality. Originally $1,999, this washer is down to $1,399 as part of the Discover Event.

$2,099 $1,399 at Samsung

Samsung Samsung Smart Dial Gas Dryer

If you’re getting a new washing machine, you might as well get a new dryer to match. The Smart Dial Gas Dryer possesses technologies to make laundry a breeze: FlexDry allows you to simultaneously dry delicates and everyday clothing, and Super Speed Dry gets a full load completely dry in just 30 minutes.

$799.99 $439.99 at Samsung

Samsung Samsung

Vacuuming will barely feel like a chore with this cordless option, now $360 off from its original price. Its lightweight, adjustable design makes cleaning hard-to-reach places a cinch, and the five-layer filtration system promises to make your home cleaner than ever. No more fumbling with the dustbin either — the high-capacity collection bin empties automatically at the clean station. The convenient removable battery means you can swap with a spare for up to two hours of continuous cleaning.