deals galaxy buds live
Now through Sept. 18, you can save big on tech and home essentials, thanks to the Discover Samsung event. With prices rivaling Black Friday numbers, now is a great time to shop, especially if you’re looking to bundle and save.

You can save even more with an eligible trade-in, which is convenient, thanks to Samsung’s no-stress shipping process. There’s also a bunch of savings to be had with eco-smart green bundles, enhanced trade-in credits and the Buy More, Save More promo — buy any two eligible products and get an additional 10% off. Shop essentials for the entire home — from laundry to refrigerators, TVs to phones and vacuums to earbuds, there are promos galore right now.

Whether you’re gaming for a new phone, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. With new offers featured daily, customizable designs and major upgrades, Samsung’s Discover Event is a sale you don’t want to miss. Browse our roundup of the best deals below — including a bunch of options we’ve tested and loved — and be sure to check Samsung’s site for fresh daily offers.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Save $150 and get up to $800 in trade-in credit at Samsung

Replace your cracked screen or lagging battery with a brand-new phone. Samsung’s latest ultra-premium phone gives you everything — a vibrant display, a versatile set of cameras and powerhouse performance while fixing the one critical issue of the previous S21 and S20 Ultra. It has a distinct design and camera setup from the rest of the S22 family and — finally — an integrated S Pen.

Galaxy Watch 4

$199.99 $129.99 at Samsung

The versatile, customizable Galaxy Watch 4, our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, is a convenient way to track your wellness habits. This offer includes any of the myriad options for customization available for the Galaxy Watch 4: an aluminum or stainless steel body, a sport or hybrid band and a black or silver case. Offering advanced technology to monitor your sleep, workouts and heart, this watch is also available with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE functionality. And if you’re truly looking to take your workouts to the next level, you can score additional savings when you bundle with another watch or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$149.99 $109.99 at Samsung

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are some of our favorite wireless earbuds we’ve tested, with fantastic sound, solid active noise cancellation and a long list of useful features. And now that they’re down to a decidedly lower price, they’re an even better pickup for anyone who wants a great high-end pair of buds for their Android phone.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Class QN90B

$1,899.99 From $1,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and more immersive experience powered by a ton of Mini LEDs. Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K delivers stunning picture quality and some really great contrast if you’re willing to pay up — plus, gamers will appreciate the Game Bar function. Now is a great time to splurge on this sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights.

Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer

$1,999 From $1,299 at Samsung

This Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer is a washing machine of the future. This appliance contains two washers in one unit, handling two separate loads simultaneously and completing a full cycle in just 28 minutes. Outfitted with an AI-powered Smart Dial, this machine learns your favorite functions, accommodates all fabric types and connects to your Wi-Fi to provide alerts and remote functionality. Originally $1,999, this washer is down to $1,399 as part of the Discover Event.

Smart Dial Gas Dryer

$2,099 $1,399 at Samsung

If you’re getting a new washing machine, you might as well get a new dryer to match. The Smart Dial Gas Dryer possesses technologies to make laundry a breeze: FlexDry allows you to simultaneously dry delicates and everyday clothing, and Super Speed Dry gets a full load completely dry in just 30 minutes.

Jet 90 Cordless Vacuum With Dual Charging Station

$799.99 $439.99 at Samsung

Vacuuming will barely feel like a chore with this cordless option, now $360 off from its original price. Its lightweight, adjustable design makes cleaning hard-to-reach places a cinch, and the five-layer filtration system promises to make your home cleaner than ever. No more fumbling with the dustbin either — the high-capacity collection bin empties automatically at the clean station. The convenient removable battery means you can swap with a spare for up to two hours of continuous cleaning.