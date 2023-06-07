Samsung has been knocking it out of the park in recent years with its Android-friendly Galaxy smartwatches. And right now, the two most recent iterations have some especially Android-friendly discounts available.

You can save $70 at Walmart on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, bringing it down to just $130. The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $230 after a $50 discount from Samsung, but you can sink the price even further with a $70 trade-in credit Samsung is offering for “any smartwatch” in “any condition.”

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a versatile smartwatch. It’s great for keeping on top of notification and tracking activities, but its smarts let you go even deeper. You can get turn-by-turn navigation, monitor your sleep quality and even take ECG readings. This model also has Google Assistant on board, letting you set reminders, timers and more right from your wrist. It’s a polished watch, and with the chance to get it at such a low price, it’s a mighty bargain, especially considering any old smartwatch can get that $70 trade-in credit.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be a little older than the Galaxy Watch 5, but it still has a lot of similar features. Like the Galaxy Watch 5, it runs on Wear OS, which gives you the benefit of a larger app ecosystem and Google Assistant integration. This model also keeps Samsung rotating bezels for physical navigation instead of relying on just touchscreen controls and side buttons. You won’t get quite as much battery life from this model, but if you don’t have another smartwatch to trade-in, the price for this one is hard to beat.