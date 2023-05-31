When it comes to tablets, Apple tends to take the cake, but for folks heavily invested in Android, Samsung stands out above the rest. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn’t its latest model, but it offers high quality at a lower price. The S7 FE is currently getting a major discount at Amazon — 32% off on the 256GB model. That brings it even lower than the usual price for the 64GB model.

A large display sits at the heart of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It’s a 12.4-inch screen with a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution so everything you look at will be crisp. It can be a great companion for entertainment on the go. Pairing it with Samsung’s keyboard cover can even make it a serviceable laptop alternative thanks to Samsung DeX — a special desktop-style mode Samsung devices can tap into.

You can unleash the artist or designer in you as well. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which allows for nuanced drawing right on the tablet display. When you’re done drawing, the stylus snaps magnetically onto the back of the tablet for safe keeping. With all this tablet can tackle, you might be more inclined to load it up with apps, games and media than you would your phone, and that’s where the extra storage included in this deal can really come in clutch. Discounts this low haven’t happened since the product launched, so this one might not be around for long.