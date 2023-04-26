If you’re on the market for a new phone and aren’t committed to the Apple ecosystem, the best smartphone you can get is the Samsung Galaxy S23, now an even better value thanks to a $100 discount on Amazon. If you know you want one of the bigger models, the discount also scales, letting you score the S23 Plus for $150 off or the S23 Ultra for $200 off.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is an exceptional phone. Samsung makes great tweaks to Android to deliver a device that’s truly a jack of all trades. Not only is the build quality always among the best on the market, but the features rarely leave anything wanting. This model comes running the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a gorgeous AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz for smooth motion.

It’s not only a powerful phone but also an excellent camera substitute. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus models pack a 50-megapixel wide camera for great everyday shooting, plus there’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera to get more into every shot and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that can get extra close to subjects. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, a seriously powerful device, upgrades the cameras and adds on an extra-powerful telephoto camera that turns the phone into a true DSLR-challenger. No matter which model you go for, you’re getting a killer phone matching its all-time low price.