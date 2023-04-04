Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV
The Prime Appreciation Event is still happening at Woot!, meaning you can save big on a variety of coveted items, including tech essentials. While you browse the deals, consider one of our favorite TVs at up to a whopping $900 off.

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. If a massive black screen is an eyesore on your walls, it’s the perfect entertainment solution.

The latest model of the Frame comes with an anti-glare coating to not only make watching movies and shows more enjoyable but also better show off a library of digital art and a choice of magnetic frame when you’re not watching TV. Right now you’ll find six sizes of this cult-favorite television on sale, from an apartment-friendly 32-inch to an 75-inch model worthy of a home theater.

$598 From $430 at Woot!