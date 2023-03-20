The Discover Samsung Event is happening now through March 26, meaning you can save big on tech essentials like a new phone, tablet, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum. While you browse the deals, consider one of our favorite TVs at up to a whopping $800 off.

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. If a massive black screen is an eyesore on your walls, it’s the perfect entertainment solution.

The latest model of the Frame comes with an anti-glare coating to not only make watching movies and shows more enjoyable, but also better show off a library of digital art and a choice of magnetic frame when you’re not watching TV. Right now, you’ll find six sizes of this cult-favorite television on sale, from an apartment-friendly 43-inch to an 85-inch model worthy of a home theater.