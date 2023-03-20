Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV
Samsung

The Discover Samsung Event is happening now through March 26, meaning you can save big on tech essentials like a new phone, tablet, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum. While you browse the deals, consider one of our favorite TVs at up to a whopping $800 off.

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. If a massive black screen is an eyesore on your walls, it’s the perfect entertainment solution.

The latest model of the Frame comes with an anti-glare coating to not only make watching movies and shows more enjoyable, but also better show off a library of digital art and a choice of magnetic frame when you’re not watching TV. Right now, you’ll find six sizes of this cult-favorite television on sale, from an apartment-friendly 43-inch  to an 85-inch model worthy of a home theater.

Editor Favorite
Samsung The Frame TV
underscored samsung frame 2022
Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. Get up to $800 off in six sizes right now.

Read our review
$1000 From $900 at Samsung