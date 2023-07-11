If you’ve been waiting for a deal on the latest Samsung The Frame TV, your wait is over. Amazon Prime Day has discounts on The Frame at its many different sizes, and this TV deal even includes the bezels that go around the TV to make it look that much more like a painting you’ve hung on your wall. You get your choice of brown, white, sand gold and teak bezels. With a matte, anti-glare finish over a delightfully colorful QLED display panel, Samsung’s The Frame presents a compelling picture whether it’s displaying art or you’re watching the latest Netflix series. The TV is made to sit flush to your walls with a single cable connection running to a breakout box where you connect other HDMI devices like game consoles or streaming sticks. For gamers, the bigger (55 inches and up) models also offer a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay. All of the models also offer 4K resolution with the exception of the compact 32-inch model. Normally, you’d expect a specialty TV like this to cost quite a bit extra, but this Amazon deal cuts a significant chunk off the price tag — anywhere from $150 for the smallest model to $1200 for the largest.