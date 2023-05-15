Samsung is at it again. The company is once more hosting its Discover Samsung event, bringing savings on its wide range of electronics. Whether you’ve been eyeing a new Samsung smartphone or you’re trying to expand your smart home, the host of daily deals and weeklong discounts available will give you the opportunity to make the leap without having to pay full price.

From now until May 21, the Discover Samsung event will offer straight discounts, extra incentives and extra trade-in value to help bring down the price of a host of different products. You’ll be able to get extra savings for buying multiple items — handy if you’re mixing and matching — or can get bonus discounts for special bundles.

Given the broad range of different electronics Samsung offers, this sales event is worth checking out. From phones, tablets and computers to TVs, refrigerators and laundry machines, the Discover Samsung event has discounts to cover just about every corner of the home. You’ll want to check back regularly too, as beyond the weeklong and daily sales Samsung is also offering flash deals that will only last a few hours. We’re breaking down some of the best deals below:

Weeklong deals

Samsung M80B Samsung Grab a monitor and a TV in one with the Samsung M80B. This 32-inch, 4K monitor has a full smart TV operating system built in and offers excellent HDR visuals as gorgeous as its hardware design. Read our review $700 $500 at Samsung

May 15 deals

May 16 deals

Samsung Odyssey Ark Samsung Enjoy a massive, curved gaming display that provides stunning visuals and the flexibility to switch between work and play. Plus, get two years of Samsung Care+ for just $1 extra. Read our review $3,000 $2,000 at Samsung