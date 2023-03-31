Work PCs and gaming PCs alike benefit from the fastest components you can get. Samsung’s internal SSDs have long been considered some of the best, but they’ve come at high prices. That’s a little different right now, with the speedy Samsung 990 Pro SSD on sale for just $180 for 2TB from Samsung’s online store.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) Samsung The Samsung 990 Pro is a high-speed PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that merges substantial storage space with high speeds. Get it over $100 off right now. $290 $180 at Samsung

There are a lot of different breeds of storage drives you can connect to your computer. Right now, PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives are among the fastest you can get until we start to see more PCIe 5.0 drives. With a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD like the Samsung 990 Pro, you can see file transfer speeds over 7,000 MB/s. The drives also offer zippy random read and write speeds, making for a more responsive PC when using the SSD as a boot drive.

While you can find drives that offer more storage space for less money, like hard drives and SATA SSDs, they won’t keep up in speed. They also will be harder if not impossible to incorporate if you’re trying to add storage to a recent gaming laptop, where the thin design of the Samsung 990 Pro and other PCIe SSD is more likely employed.

Usually, getting a PCIe SSD with storage costing less than $0.10 per Gigabyte is a good deal, but it’s that much better when it’s a high-quality drive like the Samsung 990 Pro.