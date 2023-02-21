Some people find cleaning therapeutic, but for those who don’t, a robot vacuum is the best way to keep your home neat without the time and effort. Fortunately, a Roomba model we love is on sale right now at eBay in brand-new condition.

Pet hair and crumbs littering your floors are a thing of the past with a quality robot vacuum. Fortunately, the iRobot Roomba i7+, almost identical to one of our favorite Roomba models, the j7+, is steeply discounted right now in brand-new condition.

Splurge for the i7+, which includes a self-empty base, and you’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout. Score an extra 20% off with code PRESDAY20 — and shop now before the promo is over.