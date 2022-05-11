Thanks to Woot!’s deal on Rocketbook products, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at its lowest price ever. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and for just one day you can score discounts on bundles and index cards along with a set of top-notch notebooks.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily.

As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Amazon is also getting in on Rocketbook savings, offering discounted Rocketbook flip notebooks in a variety of colors. So stop wasting paper once and for all, and snag your Rocketbook before these deals gets erased.

Rocketbook Dotted Grid Smart Reusable Notebook Rocketbook

For everything from bullet journaling to taking notes, this classic Rocketbook option is a great choice. The dotted grid is unobtrusive whether you’re sketching diagrams or writing paragraphs, while still keeping your pen on track. You’ll also get a pen and microfiber cloth with your notebook.

Rocketbook Lined Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon

This is another classic option for those who prefer writing on lined paper. Your handwritten notes and musings will transfer seamlessly to the cloud, so you won’t have to worry about keeping track of physical files — or ever needing another notebook.

Rocketbook Core Smart Reusable Notebooks With 2 Pilot Frixion Pens Rocketbook

This bundle includes one Rocketbook Core Executive 6-by-8.8-inch notebook, one Rocketbook Core Mini 3.5-by-5.5-inch notebook, two Pilot Frixion pens and two microfiber cloths.

Rocketbook Cloud Index Cards Rocketbook

Don’t waste your money on new index cards every time exam season rolls around. Instead, invest in this infinitely reusable set that’ll put your study guides in the cloud for easy access whenever you need them.