If you’ve been wavering on getting the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, now is the time to press the purchase button. As one of our favorite hair dryers for 2022, the Revlon One-Step is now less than $20 with Target’s Black Friday sale — a 40% savings.

Lowest Price Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon As one of the best affordable hair dryers, the Revlon One-Stop allows you to simultaneously dry and brush your hair, utilizing just one hand — all with giving you that desired frizz-free look. $32.49 $19.49 at Target.com

Although the price point is a huge selling point, this hair dryer held its own when compared to even more expensive hair dryers. With a unique design, you’ll be able to dry and brush your hair — at once — alleviating the traditional two handed approach, which can be cumbersome for most.

Made up of a non-detachable brush head with nylon pin bristles, you can easily get close to the roots while brushing (giving you that extra volume feel), and not having to worry about tangling. The hair dryer also features three heat/speed settings and a cool option.

The hair dryer received high accolades during our testing with one tester stated “Honestly, I loved this thing for its ability to leave my hair shiny and frizz-free.” Need we say more?