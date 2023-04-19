The days are heating up, and it’s better to be prepared than to get caught scrambling to find and install your window AC units when it’s suddenly too hot to go to sleep — trust me. Fortunately, you can get ready for the summer with a hot discount on our favorite window AC unit, Midea’s U-Shaped model. A refurbished model is on sale at Walmart for about $140 off its usual price right now.

The Midea U-Shaped Window AC may look a little unusual, but that’s where half of the magic is happening. This design allows half of the unit — the hot radiator stack that’s responsible for dumping heat and the compressor — to sit outside of your window. The cutaway between the two halves lets your window slide down into the middle. The result is better separation, quieter operation and a window that you can still open and close throughout the summer without needing to uninstall your AC unit to do so. The design even makes it easy to install.

It’s not enough to just have a novel design, though. The Midea U-Shaped Window AC also boasts some top-notch tech, including a capable inverter system that runs the AC more efficiently and more quietly than your run-of-the-mill window unit. In testing, we saw it cool an 80-degree room down to 68 degrees in just 45 minutes, and it was able to spit out cool air almost immediately after turning on.

This AC also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can add it to your smart home and control it when you’re away, letting you cool down a room so it’s ready when you come home. Get ready for a much cooler summer.