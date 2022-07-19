Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this clearance sale at REI. You can get discounted gear spanning everything from camping equipment to water sports accessories and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family.

Browse discounts from must-have brands like Fjallraven, The North Face, Fitbit, Hoka, Rumpl and much, much more. This sale lasts until July 25, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to shop now in case supplies run low.

What’s more, REI members can save 40% on select REI brand camping gear, including sleeping bags, tents, lawn chairs and much more. If you’re not an REI Member yet, it’s easy to join: As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and, of course, 40% off a bunch of outdoor essentials right now.

$21.95 $12.73 at REI

This versatile zippered case conveniently packs up anything your adventure requires, whether it’s toiletries, kitchen supplies or a first aid kit. Plus it’s water-resistant, durable and lightweight.

$180 $139.73 at REI

Get your miles in and save over $40 on these Hokas. Suited for a variety of gaits and training routines, these shoes are engineered for superior cushion and breathability.

$99.95 $69.99 at REI

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle.

$89.95 $44.93 at REI

Padded, durable and better-looking than alternatives on the market, this lawn chair is half off right now. Snag it before it’s gone so you can lounge in style at your next outdoor concert, sports game or barbecue.

$24.99 $14.73 at REI

This reliable lantern brings illumination wherever you need it — plus, it preserves battery life so you can feel secure you’re getting as much light as possible, whether you’re camping or dealing with a power outage.

$65 $44.93 at REI

This bestselling hoodie is perfect for throwing over a casual outfit as temperatures cool down. Right now it’s 30% off in three colors.

$28 $20.73 at REI

Ditch the plastic wrap and aluminum foil and stock up on a sustainable replacement like these wraps. They’re pliable and reusable, so you can keep your food fresh on-the-go, waste-free.

$749 $523.93 at REI

This cooler may look humble, but it boasts features few other coolers can claim. The GoSun keeps drinks and food cool, no ice needed, using either a power bank or other convenient energy source. Without ice, you’ll have room for tons more snacks — plus, you can charge your phone using this cooler.

$24.95 $19.89 at REI

For under $20, you can float down the river or fly behind a motor boat on this inflatable tube.

$80 $59.73 at REI

Ski season may feel far away, but you won’t regret stocking up on some goggles right now. You can get 25% off this adjustable pair that comes with an anti-fog, clear-vision lens.

$110 $54.83 at REI

Snag these hiking boots half off right now for all your upcoming backpacking trips. Lightweight yet insulated for frigid temps, these boots are a great choice for the upcoming season.

$259 $180.93 at REI

At Underscored, we’re big fans of Rumpl, so make sure to snag a discounted blanket now. Fantastically comfortable and surprisingly technical, this is a blanket that you can truly take anywhere and everywhere you want to stay cozy.

$115 $56.83 at REI

Keep your belongings safe on-the-go with this backpack — it can fit a 13-inch laptop and keeps everything dry, even on the rainiest commute.

$465 $231.83 at REI

Channel lumberjack vibes with this warm jacket for everyday activities. With plenty of pockets and a sturdy hood, this’ll be the coat you reach for daily come winter.