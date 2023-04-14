Right now, REI is offering customers up to 30% off all the gear, equipment and apparel you need for a new spring season of biking — plus great discounts on bikes themselves. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a kiddo in your life, there are some great cycling discounts to be had during REI’s Spring Bike Sale. (And you don’t need to be a member to shop them!)

These deals and more are live now through April 24, so don’t wait to shop the plethora of deals currently available. Shop all of our favorite picks below or shop the entire sale over at REI now.