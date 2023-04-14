Right now, REI is offering customers up to 30% off all the gear, equipment and apparel you need for a new spring season of biking — plus great discounts on bikes themselves. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a kiddo in your life, there are some great cycling discounts to be had during REI’s Spring Bike Sale. (And you don’t need to be a member to shop them!)
These deals and more are live now through April 24, so don’t wait to shop the plethora of deals currently available. Shop all of our favorite picks below or shop the entire sale over at REI now.
Hit the road for your weekend rides with this lightweight bike made for climbing hills and whizzing down the back of them, courtesy of incredible construction and a solid choice of 14 gears.
A five-star gel saddle? You better believe it. This comfy saddle lets you ride mile after mile with ease, since nothing sticks in the brain more like an uncomfortable bum on a long ride.
This men’s biking jersey is ready to go on your next ride, thanks to its 100% recycled mesh fabric, but you’ll have to be quick on the sizes with this 60% off discount.
This deal is one of the few that’s just for members, but 20% off this electric bike works out to savings of around $300 — no small change. Five modes of pedal-assist power take you up to 20 mph, and it can typically go 30 to 40 miles between charges (terrain and speed depending).
Brighten up your headlamp with this replacement from NiteRider, which has eight lighting modes to illuminate the dark path in front of you for easier, less-stressful cycling at night.
Your noggin is worth protecting, and this sleek number from Bontrager is 41% off right now — plus its breezy design means airflow can pass through when you’re breaking a sweat.
A repair you can’t fix can derail your ride (not to mention your day), so keep yourself on the move with this handy tire-repair kit, which has all the tools you need if the worst should happen.
This helmet can go from cycling to snowboarding thanks to its dual bike and snow safety certifications, meaning you can be prepped for all your outdoor sports with just one high-quality purchase.
With a narrow waistband for riding comfort and looks that go from trail to trailside bar, these women’s shorts are perfect for a day of cycling around.
This handy device lets you convert your road bike into a stationary bike for at-home workouts or race prep where you need to know your bike inside and out.