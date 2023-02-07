Prepare for all your chilly outdoor adventures with this sale offering 40% off snow gear. During this clearance event, you can get discounted gear from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Saloman and more. If you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now because the savings are here only while supplies last.
If these savings on outdoor gear are enticing and you aren’t already a REI member, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and a $20 bonus card if you spend $100 through Feb. 12. Plus, Co-op members can get a free wax on skis or snowboards and 20% off all shop services.
Check out our picks below and then head over to the REI site. But hurry, these deals could melt away soon.
Women’s apparel deals
This snuggly sherpa parka hits mid-thigh for maximum warmth without sacrificing mobility, and it’s on sale in two neutrals sure to match any outfit.
Choose among five different patterns of this fleece/puffer combo for the best of both worlds on snowy walks and blustery hikes alike.
Get this sweat wicking base layer over $30 off right now for comfortable temperature regulation no matter the season.
Men’s apparel deals
Hit the slopes in this insulated jacket that’s waterproof and windproof for all-day warmth.
These lightweight bottoms bring comfort and warmth to winter activities and easily layer under snow pants.
Discounted 40% in two colors, these snow pants are comfortable, quiet, waterproof and breathable — perfect for any cold-weather activity.
Snow gear deals
Gloves, but make it sweater. This convertible glove/mitten combo combines a durable knit exterior with a soft interior, and the versatile design makes this pair useful anywhere.
A snow day essential, this sled is made from recycled plastic and over half off in 3 colors.
This compact and ergonomic backpack fits all the essentials on shorter trips, and it’s specially outfitted for snowy conditions.
This streamlined kit offers everything you need for a snow-day excursion: a pair of Minimalist snowshoes, a set of trekking poles and a carry case to hold it all.