rei winter wear in line
Prepare for all your chilly outdoor adventures with this sale offering 40% off snow gear. During this clearance event, you can get discounted gear from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Saloman and more. If you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now because the savings are here only while supplies last.

If these savings on outdoor gear are enticing and you aren’t already a REI member, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and a $20 bonus card if you spend $100 through Feb. 12. Plus, Co-op members can get a free wax on skis or snowboards and 20% off all shop services.

Check out our picks below and then head over to the REI site. But hurry, these deals could melt away soon.

Women’s apparel deals

Patagonia Dusty Mesa Parka
This snuggly sherpa parka hits mid-thigh for maximum warmth without sacrificing mobility, and it’s on sale in two neutrals sure to match any outfit.

$229 $138 at REI
Columbia Leadbetter Point Sherpa Hybrid Insulated Jacket
Choose among five different patterns of this fleece/puffer combo for the best of both worlds on snowy walks and blustery hikes alike.

$130 $78 at REI
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Long-Sleeve Top
Get this sweat wicking base layer over $30 off right now for comfortable temperature regulation no matter the season.

$85 $51 at REI

Men’s apparel deals

Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket
Hit the slopes in this insulated jacket that’s waterproof and windproof for all-day warmth.

$399 $299 at REI
Smartwool Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Bottoms
These lightweight bottoms bring comfort and warmth to winter activities and easily layer under snow pants.

$70 $53 at REI
Patagonia Stormstride Pants
Discounted 40% in two colors, these snow pants are comfortable, quiet, waterproof and breathable — perfect for any cold-weather activity.

$449 $269 at REI

Snow gear deals

Patagonia Better Sweater Gloves
Gloves, but make it sweater. This convertible glove/mitten combo combines a durable knit exterior with a soft interior, and the versatile design makes this pair useful anywhere.

$55 $33 at REI
Lucky Bums Recycled Toboggan Sled
A snow day essential, this sled is made from recycled plastic and over half off in 3 colors.

$35 $17 at REI
Black Crows Dorsa 20 Pack
This compact and ergonomic backpack fits all the essentials on shorter trips, and it’s specially outfitted for snowy conditions.

$110 $66 at REI
Yukon Charlie's Minimalist One-Pull Snowshoe Kit
This streamlined kit offers everything you need for a snow-day excursion: a pair of Minimalist snowshoes, a set of trekking poles and a carry case to hold it all.

$175 $87 at REI