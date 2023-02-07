Prepare for all your chilly outdoor adventures with this sale offering 40% off snow gear. During this clearance event, you can get discounted gear from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Saloman and more. If you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now because the savings are here only while supplies last.

If these savings on outdoor gear are enticing and you aren’t already a REI member, may we humbly suggest joining now? As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and a $20 bonus card if you spend $100 through Feb. 12. Plus, Co-op members can get a free wax on skis or snowboards and 20% off all shop services.

Check out our picks below and then head over to the REI site. But hurry, these deals could melt away soon.

Women’s apparel deals

Men’s apparel deals

Snow gear deals